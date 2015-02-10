Feb 9 Central banks should not shy away from
raising interest rates to head off asset bubbles, a top U.S.
Federal Reserve official said on Monday, and should do so
earlier rather than later in an economic recovery.
"Modestly tighter policy earlier in the business cycle
expansion could moderate risk-taking and the potential for
destabilizing financial imbalances to build," Kansas City Fed
President Esther George said in remarks prepared for delivery at
an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements in
Manila, Philippines. "Monetary policy runs the risk of remaining
overly accommodative following a downturn, and lead to future
instability."
George, who is not a voting member this year on Fed policy,
offered no new views on the current policy stance of the Federal
Reserve. However, previously she has said the Fed should raise
rates earlier rather than later, in part because of concerns
about financial stability.
In her embrace of the central role that monetary policy
should play in safeguarding the stability of the financial
system, George is decidedly outside the mainstream at the Fed.
Most U.S. central bankers believe supervision and regulation
should be the first line of defense against financial
imbalances, and monetary policy should remain focused on
fostering full employment and stable inflation.
For George, who was Kansas City Fed's head of supervision
before becoming the bank's chief in 2011, such an approach leans
too heavily on so-called macroprudential tools like bank stress
tests, which have their own shortcomings.
It also fails to acknowledge the role of easy monetary
policy in fostering the kind of risk-taking that can lead to
dangerous asset bubbles. Low borrowing costs can spur banks to
pile into risky assets and lend money on easier terms, boosting
asset values and credit growth, she said. They also can also
reduce risk premiums, sowing the seeds for future financial
instability.
"Once asset values or credit growth has risen to a level
warranting concern, it is likely too late for monetary policy to
smoothly unwind these imbalances without triggering a sharp
reversal that ultimately inflicts damage on the real economy,"
George said. "Instead, it may be appropriate to adjust policy to
address suppressed risk premiums early in the expansion rather
than late."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)