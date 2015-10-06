BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George did not comment on the economic outlook or monetary policy in remarks prepared for delivery on Tuesday to an electronic payments group. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington)
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: