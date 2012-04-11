NEW YORK, April 11 One of the first steps that
must be taken to build a stronger
financial system in the wake of the crisis is to correct the
incentives and "improper expansion" of federal safety net
protections that allowed institutions to take excessive risks, a
top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
"With regard to correcting the incentives in banking, the
most important challenge we face is in constructing an
appropriate, but carefully limited, public safety net," Kansas
City Federal Reserve President Esther George said in prepared
remarks.
George said in recent years, bank supervision has take a
more passive role and that a return to its traditional one of
"exercising sound judgement and making informed decisions" is
needed.
The expansion of the safety net for institutions during the
financial crisis has led to a broad and pervasive range of moral
hazard issues, George said.
"This link between large institutions and special public
support has left us trapped in a pattern in which public
authorities believe they must expand the safety net each time a
crisis is brought on by excesses in risk-taking at large
financial institutions," said George.
"This broadening of the safety net facilitates the next and
even more severe crisis, as new moral hazard issues are
introduced and major institutions are left with greater
incentives for taking on risk," George said during a conference
on financial instability in New York.
George said one of the first and most important steps is to
eliminate so-called "too big to fail" policies that propped up
banks during the crisis.