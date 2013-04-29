By Alister Bull
| EL RENO, Okla., April 29
EL RENO, Okla., April 29 Federal Reserve
officials, as a rule, can expect a tough crowd when they visit
places like Oklahoma where suspicion of big government runs
deep.
Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, is an
exception. As she surveyed the cattle ranchers, energy bosses
and other business leaders waiting to hear her speak at an event
in El Reno, Oklahoma this month, she had a lot in common with
her audience.
Like many of them, George has become troubled that the
dramatic measures the Fed has taken to restore U.S. growth might
fuel inflation and asset price bubbles.
Raised in a similar farm community in neighboring Missouri,
George was picked for the job for her ability to speak for the
heartland, and she proved with her first vote on monetary policy
that she would have no hesitation in doing so.
At the Fed's first meeting of the year on Jan. 29-30, George
dissented against a decision to buy $85 billion in bonds per
month to push borrowing costs down. It was the first time in the
Fed's 100-year history that a policymaker used their debut vote
to dissent.
"She's got good Midwestern roots, a farm girl's common
sense," said Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher, who dissented
against easy monetary policy twice in 2011. "Voices like
Esther's prevent (the Fed) becoming locked into group-think."
The U.S. central bank has held benchmark interest rates near
zero since December 2008 and has bought about $2.7 trillion in
government and mortgage-related debt in a further effort to
drive down borrowing costs and foster growth.
A dissent, even if it fails to halt the action supported by
the majority of voting Fed policymakers, can exert a moderating
influence as the central bank's chairman seeks to preserve a
degree of consensus. With her vote, George became the
flag-bearer for officials opposed to the Fed's easy money
stance.
There are 12 regional Fed branches, each theoretically
independent from the central bank's board in Washington. The
presidents of 11 of these regional Fed banks rotate in and out
of voting seats on the central bank's policy-setting panel,
while the seven members of the Washington board and the head of
the New York Fed enjoy permanent voting status. The system was
designed so there would be some counter-balance to East Coast
power centers to protect the interests of Middle America.
George has been president and CEO of the Kansas City Fed
since October 2011, and in January she landed in a voting seat.
FROM FARM TO FED
Esther Lynn George was born on Jan. 15, 1958, in the cattle
town of St. Joseph, Missouri and grew up on her family's farm in
a small community called Faucett, a few miles to the south.
She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration
from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, and an MBA
from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She also graduated
from non-degree programs at the American Bankers Association
Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Stanford University
Executive Program.
She joined the Fed in 1982 after a couple of years in the
private sector, and has never looked back, winning a series of
promotions in the male-dominated institution and eventually
rising to become the Kansas City Fed's top bank regulator and
then its first vice president, the bank's No. 2 post. She took
over the presidency on Oct. 1, 2011.
"She is a great listener," said Julie Stackhouse, head of
banking supervision at the St. Louis Fed, who worked with George
for 15 years in Kansas City and is still close. "She is able to
bring together individuals who sometimes have differences of
views simply by being in the mix of the discussion."
Described as warm, likeable and down to earth in numerous
interviews with current and former Fed officials and others who
know her, George, who declined to be interviewed for this
article, has also shown a tough side in delivering plenty of bad
news to banks over the years.
Hundreds of banks were closed or needed help in the Kansas
City Fed's district during the savings and loans crisis of the
1980s and 90s. George carried a briefcase filled with padlocks
and chains to some banks so she could lock up filing cabinets to
secure loan documents pledged as collateral to the Fed.
Bob Regnier, president of the Bank of Blue Valley in Kansas
City, who has known her for more than 25 years, said her fair,
straightforward manner had won her respect.
"She will bring additional viewpoints and additional ideas
to the table. She's a very strong leader," he said.
PRACTICAL SPOKESWOMAN
Thomas Hoenig, George's predecessor at the Kansas City Fed
and now a top bank regulator in Washington, said George brings
"intellectual integrity" and balance to the job.
"People are concerned that the Federal Reserve isn't broadly
enough represented in terms of the country, and in terms of
input from across the country," said Hoenig, who dissented at
every FOMC meeting in 2010 out of concern Fed policy was too
easy.
People involved in the selection process for the Fed
regional presidency say George's local roots and Midwestern
values of common sense and hands-on experience are what got her
the job in the first place.
Terry Moore, president of the Omaha, Nebraska branch of the
AFL-CIO labor organization, chaired the committee the board of
the Kansas City Fed established to find a successor to Hoenig.
Moore said there was clear pressure from the Fed in Washington
to install a PhD-trained economist in the position, but George
"smoked" those other candidates in the interviews.
"Esther is a practical, articulate spokeswoman for what goes
on back here," said Mark Gordon, Wyoming state treasurer and
another search committee member.
Gordon rejected the suggestion they had simply sought
another anti-inflation hawk in Hoenig's mold. "I think it was
more sense vs theory," he said, adding: "I just wish we had a
bit more of (that) in Washington."
Although the Fed has tried to explain that its policies aim
to help Main Street, not Wall Street, it has become a persistent
target for Tea Party fiscal conservatives incensed at its
involvement in Wall Street bailouts. That is certainly true in
George's Fed district, which comprises Wyoming, Nebraska,
Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and parts of New Mexico and Missouri.
ON THE ROAD
George renewed her opposition to the Fed's quantitive easing
policy in March and can be expected to dissent again when the
Fed's next meeting wraps up on Wednesday.
George has also taken her message on the road to reassure
critics in her Midwestern district that she understands their
alarm and is speaking up for them in Washington.
While America is still recovering from a deep recession,
with the unemployment rate at a lofty 7.6 percent, this part of
the country is doing relatively well.
Oklahoma's jobless rate stands at 5.0 percent, the eighth
lowest in the United States, and land prices are soaring thanks
to strong demand for the oil and agricultural commodities the
state produces, not to mention the low interest rates that the
Fed has engineered.
On the day before the April 4 Oklahoma speech, George bumped
along muddy dirt tracks to visit a gas processing plant, and
sampled El Reno's local delicacy - onion burgers - at Sid's, a
popular diner. Along the way, she heard plenty from a community
wary of decisions taken back East, and she made plain in her
speech where she stood.
"I view the current policies as overly accommodative,
causing distortions and posing risks to financial stability and
long-term inflation expectations with the potential to
compromise future growth," she told the 100-odd guests over a
hearty beef-and-potatoes lunch.