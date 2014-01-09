By Brendan O'Brien
MADISON, Wisc. Jan 9 The Federal Reserve's
decision to dial down its enormous bond-buying program is a
small but positive step toward a more normal interest-rate
environment, a top Fed official who has long opposed the policy
said on Thursday.
But the fact that the Fed continues to buy assets and plans
to keep interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future is
still cause for worry, according to Kansas City Federal Reserve
Bank President Esther George.
"Monetary policy is likely to remain highly accommodative
for some time with additional -- albeit reduced -- levels of
bond-buying under the current program and an extended period of
low interest rates," George told the Wisconsin Bankers
Association. "I will tell you, I remain concerned about the
potential costs and consequences of these untested policies."
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for more than five
years. George said she was particularly uncomfortable with the
Fed's promise to keep them there until well past the time that
unemployment, now at 7 percent, falls another half a percentage
point.
"We can't know today and make commitments to that point, in
my view, that respect how the economy is unfolding," she told
the bankers. "If we become too focused on current data measures
as opposed to watching the longer-term trends, then I fear we
may wait too long to move rates."
In addition to keeping rates low, the U.S. central bank has
bought trillions of dollars of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, pushing down long-term borrowing costs in an effort
to spur hiring and investment.
George consistently used her vote on the Fed's
policy-setting panel last year to protest that program, known as
quantitative easing, citing her worries that it could fuel
future inflation.
Last month, citing the improvement in the economy, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke led the panel in a decision to pare the
program to $75 billion a month from $85 billion. He also said
the central bank expects to wind the program down completely by
late 2014, but took pains to assure investors the Fed will be
patient on raising rates.
George voted in support of the move, but on Thursday made
clear she is far from comfortable with the Fed's current stance.
"An extended period of zero interest rates is not conducive
to good banking and encourages a reach for yield," she said.
George said she expects the U.S. economy to grow about 2.5
percent to 3 percent this year, as fiscal headwinds abate and
the job market improves.
While several of her colleagues have worried publicly about
inflation running well below the Fed's 2-percent target, George
said she does not share those concerns, and attributed low
inflation to special factors like lower-than-usual healthcare
costs and low import prices.
The regular voting rotation on the Fed's policy-setting
panel means that George will lose her vote this year, but she
will nevertheless participate in policy discussions. The Fed
next meets late this month.
"Each time the Federal Reserve meets we are going to be
looking at how the economy continues to improve and be making
decisions at each meeting accordingly," she said.
George used much of her speech to advocate for policy
changes that could reduce the threat from so-called
"too-big-to-fail" banks, and suggested that one possibility is
to adopt a modern version of the Glass-Steagall Act that
prevented banks from reaching into non-bank businesses.
"In the near-term, timely shifts in monetary policy and
better calibration of regulatory requirements may offer
potential relief to smaller banks," she said, but for the
longer-term, ending too-big-to-fail through policy change is key
to a healthy economy.