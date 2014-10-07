Oct 6 Inflation measures remain relatively
stable, but the Federal Reserve needs to move to raise interest
rates if price pressures increase quickly, a top Fed official
said on Monday.
"I don't think inflation is a risk today," said Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George in response to a
question after delivering a speech in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"But it's the one thing the central bank must keep its eye on.
We must remain vigilant on that front."
George, who does not have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
committee this year, has consistently called for tighter
monetary policy even as the Fed expanded its stimulus over the
last few years. On Monday, George repeated her view that the Fed
needs to move sooner rather than later to raise interest rates.
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since
2008, and has quadrupled its balance sheet to $4.5 trillion with
purchases of bonds aimed at pushing down borrowing costs
further.
George said that certain measures such as food, energy and
rent are bearing down hard on consumers. But she added that on
the whole, inflation is at stable levels, though she added that
just because prices are muted does not mean they cannot suddenly
rise.
Waiting to raise interest rates until after inflation moves
beyond the Fed's 2 percent target would be a mistake and
disruptive to the markets, George said.
"If we continue to wait to see full inflation, I think we
risk having to move faster and steeper" with interest rate
hikes, she said.
(Editing by Ken Wills)