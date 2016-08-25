Aug 25 It is time for the Federal Reserve to
raise U.S. interest rates gradually given progress on employment
and inflation, said Kansas City Fed President Esther George, the
only U.S. central banker to dissent against the Fed's decision
last month to stand pat on policy.
"I do think it is time to move that rate. That doesn't mean
I favor high rates. It doesn't mean I think that needs to happen
rapidly. I agree (with) a gradual move in these rates," she said
in a television interview from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where some
of the world's top central bankers are meeting this week.
"But under conditions where we're seeing employment move in
the direction that it is, where we are seeing low and stable
inflation - I think it's fair to say we can remove some of that
accommodation," George added on CNBC.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)