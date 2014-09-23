ST. LOUIS, Sept 23 The Federal Reserve's complex financial reform effort is strapping a heavy burden on small banks across the United States, a Fed official said on Tuesday, with regulations badly impacting customers across the country.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who has been advocating for the central bank to move more quickly in raising interest rates, took aim at the Fed's reliance on rules that were meant for large investment banks.

"Community banks are not smaller versions of the country's largest banks," she said in prepared remarks for a St. Louis Reserve Bank conference on community banking.

George did not comment on U.S. monetary policy or the economic outlook in her prepared remarks. The speech focused on the need for the Federal Reserve to ease its regulatory grip on the nation's community banks.

