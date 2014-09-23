ST. LOUIS, Sept 23 The Federal Reserve's complex
financial reform effort is strapping a heavy burden on small
banks across the United States, a Fed official said on Tuesday,
with regulations badly impacting customers across the country.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who has been
advocating for the central bank to move more quickly in raising
interest rates, took aim at the Fed's reliance on rules that
were meant for large investment banks.
"Community banks are not smaller versions of the country's
largest banks," she said in prepared remarks for a St. Louis
Reserve Bank conference on community banking.
George did not comment on U.S. monetary policy or the
economic outlook in her prepared remarks. The speech focused on
the need for the Federal Reserve to ease its regulatory grip on
the nation's community banks.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci)