WASHINGTON, March 4 Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was approaching full employment and that the central bank should raise interest rates in the middle of this year.

At a conference in Kansas City, George said she was "not overly concerned" with recent weak inflation, which has been dragged lower by the drop in oil prices. Rising rents and some evidence of wage increases would likely mean a return to higher inflation in the future, she said.

"Against a backdrop of the ongoing economic expansion, a strengthening labor market and low but firming inflation, it is reasonable to contemplate a shift in the stance of monetary policy," George told a community business group. "I continue to support (interest rate) lift-off towards the middle of the year."

Many Fed officials have said they want to open the door to a possible rate hike in June, though investors have focused their expectations on a September or October lift-off.

George also said several proposed changes by Congress to the Fed's structure or governing legislation should "be focused in a way that does not compromise the Federal Reserve's key strengths, including an independent" interest rate-setting committee.