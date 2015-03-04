WASHINGTON, March 4 Kansas City Fed President
Esther George said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was approaching
full employment and that the central bank should raise interest
rates in the middle of this year.
At a conference in Kansas City, George said she was "not
overly concerned" with recent weak inflation, which has been
dragged lower by the drop in oil prices. Rising rents and some
evidence of wage increases would likely mean a return to higher
inflation in the future, she said.
"Against a backdrop of the ongoing economic expansion, a
strengthening labor market and low but firming inflation, it is
reasonable to contemplate a shift in the stance of monetary
policy," George told a community business group. "I continue to
support (interest rate) lift-off towards the middle of the
year."
Many Fed officials have said they want to open the door to a
possible rate hike in June, though investors have focused their
expectations on a September or October lift-off.
George also said several proposed changes by Congress to the
Fed's structure or governing legislation should "be focused in a
way that does not compromise the Federal Reserve's key
strengths, including an independent" interest rate-setting
committee.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)