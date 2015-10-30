GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
Oct 30 The U.S. economy will likely expand this year at a pace consistent with its longer-term trend rate and the labor market has healed "fairly rapidly," Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Friday.
Speaking at an urban planning conference in Kansas City, Missouri, George made no other comments on the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 3 Britain will not be paying 100 billion euros to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the EU was preparing to demand that amount.