Oct 30 The U.S. economy will likely expand this year at a pace consistent with its longer-term trend rate and the labor market has healed "fairly rapidly," Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Friday.

Speaking at an urban planning conference in Kansas City, Missouri, George made no other comments on the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)