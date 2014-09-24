(Adds quotes, background)
By Ann Saphir
CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve
should begin raising rates soon or risk stoking future inflation
and further distorting financial markets where too many
investors are already taking excessive risks, a top Fed official
said on Tuesday.
But it should also do so gradually so as not to roil markets
or hurt the economy, Kansas City Federal Reserve President
Esther George said.
"My objective is not to raise rates quickly - I do not want
to derail this recovery," George said at a dinner. "I think it
is critical that we begin now to normalize those interest rates,
to begin to allow the economy and the markets to allocate
credit, to price risks the way they are intended to do."
George, who does not have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
committee this year, has consistently called for tighter
monetary policy even as the Fed expanded its stimulus over the
last few years.
The Fed has kept short-term interest-rates near zero since
2008, and has quadrupled its balance sheet to $4.5 trillion with
purchases of bonds aimed at pushing down borrowing costs
further.
George said the U.S. economy is headed for about 3 percent
growth, buoyed by consumer spending and, increasingly, a pickup
in business investment. With the unemployment rate, now at 6.1
percent, just half a percentage point above what she sees as
"full employment for the U.S. economy, the time is now to begin
lifting rates.
"I am most anxious, as we go through this process, to begin
the normalization process," George said.
Leaving rates low for too long leaves the Fed few options
for dealing with any new economic shocks, and fosters
risk-taking that is distorting financial markets, she said.
Last week, the Fed published a set of "normalization"
principles laying out the steps it will take to raise rates and
trim its bloated balance sheet.
But the strategy it outlined will take years to carry out,
and rates will likely stay near zero for a "considerable time"
after the Fed completely winds down its current bond-buying
program next month, the Fed said.
George called that guidance "vague," adding that "you will
have to wait and see when that liftoff occurs." Once it does,
she said, "the public should expect that this could be a
volatile time" as markets adjust to the first Fed tightening
cycle in a decade.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Richard
Borsuk)