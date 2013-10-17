WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama's
decision to nominate Janet Yellen as the next chief of the
Federal Reserve ought to ensure a straightforward handover when
she replaces Chairman Ben Bernanke, a senior U.S. central banker
said on Thursday.
"The fact that she has been inside the Fed, I think, will be
reassuring to the markets that the transition should be smoother
than if we brought in someone that was less well known to the
Federal Reserve," Kansas City Fed President Esther George told
an event in Oklahoma City.
Bernanke steps down at the end of January. The nomination of
Yellen, the current Fed vice chair, must be confirmed by the
U.S. Senate.