NEW YORK, Sept 23 Bond guru Bill Gross, who has
long called for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates,
urged the U.S. central bank on Wednesday to "get off zero and
get off quick" as zero-bound levels are harming the real economy
and destroying insurance company balance sheets and pension
funds.
In his October Investment Outlook report, Gross wrote that
the Fed, which did not raise its benchmark interest rates at
last week's high-profile policy meeting, should acknowledge the
destructive nature of zero percent interest rates over the
intermediate and longer term.
"Zero destroys existing business models such as life
insurance company balance sheets and pension funds, which in
turn are expected to use the proceeds to pay benefits for an
aging boomer society," Gross said. "These assumed liabilities
were based on the assumption that a balanced portfolio of stocks
and bonds would return 7-8 percent over the long term."
But with corporate bonds now at 2-3 percent, Gross said it
was obvious that to pay for future health, retirement and
insurance related benefits, stocks must appreciate by 10 percent
a year to meet the targeted assumption. "That, of course, is a
stretch of some accountant's or actuary's imagination," he said.
Some Fed policymakers have described last week's decision as
a close call and the central bank is still expected to raise
interest rates later this year. The Fed has kept its benchmark
interest rate close to zero since late 2008, when the nation's
economy was at the depths of crisis.
"Do central bankers not observe that Detroit, Puerto Rico,
and soon Chicago, Illinois cannot meet their promised
liabilities?" Gross said.
The developed world is beginning to "run on empty" because
investments discounted at near zero over the intermediate future
cannot provide cash flow or necessary capital gains to pay for
past promises in an aging society, Gross said.
Gross said raising the federal funds rate to 2 percent will
harm corporate America "a little" and that stock and bond prices
will "most certainly" go down. "But like (former Fed chairman
Paul) Volcker recognized in 1979, the time has come for a new
thesis that restores the savings function to developed economies
that permit liability based business models to survive - if only
on a shoestring - and that ultimately leads to rejuvenated
private investment, which is the essence of a healthy economy,"
Gross said. "Near term pain? Yes. Long term gain? Almost
certainly. Get off zero now!"
