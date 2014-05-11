GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
DUBAI May 11 The U.S. economy could grow 3 percent or more in the second quarter of this year and the housing market is likely to pick up again after recent sluggishness, a U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Sunday.
Asked about his economic growth forecast for the second quarter, Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told reporters: "It is little early to say based on data. But I am pretty confident it will be at or exceed 3 percent in the second quarter."
"...Generally, I see the housing market improving and contributing to this picture of a better economy," he said after addressing a business event in Dubai. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and David French; Editing by John Stonestreet)
