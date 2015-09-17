(Adds more Gundlach quotes; Treasury yields plunge)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely
followed investor who oversees DoubleLine Capital, said on
Thursday the biggest surprise from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to keep rates unchanged was policymakers' focus on
recent global economic and financial developments.
"Basically what they said is we didn't tighten because of
global markets. This is a big deal," Gundlach said. "The global
growth isn't there and they are really scared to reverse course
if they raise rates."
The Fed on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged in a bow
to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility
and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of
a modest policy tightening later this year.
Gundlach, whose Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital had $76
billion in assets under management as of June 30, has maintained
since May the Fed will not raise rates at all this year and
added at the conclusion of the Fed's meeting on Thursday: "There
is not enough global growth to go around and the Fed realizes
it. Global growth has to improve for the Fed to raise rates."
Going into this week's Fed decision, Gundlach told Reuters
on Wednesday that U.S. Treasuries, and particularly the
five-year Treasury note, looked attractive because their yields
have moved higher in recent weeks.
U.S. five-year Treasury yields hit over a
one-week low of 1.48 percent during Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
press conference on Thursday.
U.S. two-year note yields dropped about 13 basis
points to mark the biggest daily decline in 6-1/2 years on
Thursday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields
also plunged, trading around 2.20 percent from 2.3 percent on
Wednesday, the highest in nearly seven weeks.
