NEW YORK, Sept 21 Investors should add longer
duration government bonds to their portfolio if they believe the
Federal Reserve will begin its tightening cycle in December,
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on
a webcast Monday.
Gundlach said he believes an interest-rate increase in
December would be a policy mistake.
He added that the U.S. economy and risk markets cannot
digest a premature Fed hike and raising rates too early would
hurt high-yield "junk" bonds and help longer-duration government
bonds such as Treasuries and government-guaranteed bonds such as
MBS.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)