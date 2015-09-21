(Adds Gundlach comments)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Investors should add
longer-duration government bonds to their portfolio if they
believe the Federal Reserve will begin its tightening cycle in
December, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine
Capital, said on a webcast Monday.
Gundlach said he believes an interest rate increase in
December would be a policy mistake, given slowing global growth,
lack of inflationary pressures and selling pressure in risky
high-yield "junk" bonds and emerging-market securities.
Gundlach, whose DoubleLine oversees $80 billion in assets,
added that the U.S. economy and risk markets cannot digest a
premature Fed hike. Raising rates too early would hurt
high-yield "junk" bonds and help longer-duration government
bonds such as U.S. Treasuries and government-guaranteed bonds
such as mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
Gundlach said he would rather own cash than short-maturity
bonds because short-term fixed-income securities yield almost
nothing. If investors are willing to accept no yield, it would
be better to hold cash and forgo the risk for virtually zero
yield with short-term bonds, he said.
Gundlach said he was surprised about the dollar's strength
after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at near zero on
Thursday, in a bow to worries about the global economy,
financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home.
He said he was "disappointed" that junk bonds have come
under selling pressure after the U.S. central bank kept interest
rates unchanged, adding "Perhaps investors are getting nervous
because the price action is so bad."
Gundlach said it was Fed chair Janet Yellen's news
conference that was "a little bit of a debacle." He said she
injected confusion and uncertainty into financial markets and
Fed policy makers "kind of no longer have a framework" to work
with.
Many investors and economists have said the Fed's models
have not done a great job of predicting economic developments,
and understandably so given all the structural changes in the
U.S. and abroad.
"If (policy makers) had raised rates on Thursday, traders
and investors would be talking about the next one this week,"
Gundlach said after the webcast.
Overall, Gundlach said: "I'm not worried about bond market
liquidity."
