BRIEF-United Parcel Service announces offering of C$750 mln of senior notes
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing
PHILADELPHIA, April 12 Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he is supportive of raising interest rates again as the U.S. economy strengthens.
First-quarter U.S. growth rate numbers "tend to be a little biased" due to seasonality and the underlying trend of U.S. economic fundamentals are strong despite slowing growth in China and a strong dollar, Harker told a local business group in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 16 British inflation hit its highest level since September 2013 last month, building on its sharp rise since the vote to leave the European Union and tightening the squeeze on living costs for households ahead of a national election on June 8.