HIGHLIGHTS-French presidential election at 0045 GMT
May 8 Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron has been elected French president by a wider than expected margin after defeating far-right Marine Le Pen with about 66 percent of the votes.
March 2 The Philadelphia branch of the Federal Reserve on Monday named Patrick Harker, head of the University of Delaware, as its president and newest U.S. monetary policymaker.
Harker, 56, begins July 1 and succeeds Charles Plosser, who retired on Sunday. A relatively unknown name on the national economic scene, Harker currently sits as a director on the Philadelphia Fed's board.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 7 Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sunday a measure to punish "sanctuary cities," despite a plea from police chiefs of the state's biggest cities to halt the bill they said would hinder their ability to fight crime.