BRIEF-Capitala Finance amends and extends credit facility
* Capitala Finance Corp says amended credit facility provides commitments of $114.5 million and an expansion of accordion feature to $200 million
PHILADELPHIA May 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve could ramp up or down the pace with which it sheds bonds, when it eventually decides to begin trimming some of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, a Fed policymaker said on Friday.
"We can slow the pace of that or accelerate the pace of that depending on how the market reacts," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, a voter on monetary policy this year, told reporters. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)