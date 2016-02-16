NEWARK, Del. Feb 16 The Federal Reserve may be
wise to wait for more evidence of higher U.S. inflation before
raising rates for a second time, a new Fed official said on
Tuesday in what he called a "conservative" approach to setting
policy.
Patrick Harker, who became president of the Philadelphia Fed
in mid-2015 but has kept his views fairly quiet, said he
expected the central bank to be able to hike rates more
"meaningfully" in the second half of 2016 once financial and
energy markets stabilize.
With doubts growing among investors that the Fed will be
able to continue tightening policy given concerns over global
growth, Harker's comments suggested there was no rush to follow
up on the initial rate hike in December.
"It might prove prudent to wait until the inflation data are
stronger before we undertake a second rate hike," Harker said at
the University of Delaware, where he was once president. "I am
approaching near-term policy a bit more cautiously than I did a
few months ago."
Yet Harker, who does not have a vote on monetary policy
until next year under a rotation, said he remained "upbeat" on
the economy despite the selloff in stock markets and downward
pressure on U.S. inflation from low oil prices and a high
dollar.
Fed policy "can truly normalize" in the second half of the
year as inflation edges up to 1.5 percent, unemployment falls to
4.7 percent, and overall GDP growth hits 2.7 percent by year
end, he said. "I mean this in the sense that we can move away
meaningfully from the zero lower bound," Harker added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)