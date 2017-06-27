LONDON, June 27 The Federal Reserve rightly
plans to raise U.S. interest rates once more this year given
recent inflation weakness is likely temporary, a Fed policymaker
said on Tuesday even as he predicted it would take a bit longer
for prices to rebound to the U.S. central bank's goal.
The comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker,
a centrist U.S. rate-setter, reinforce the central bank's
wait-and-see approach to two months of surprisingly soft price
readings which have brought its preferred inflation measure down
to 1.5 percent.
"I'm sticking to my outlook that we're on the right path,"
Harker told the European Economics and Financial Centre in
London, according to prepared remarks. "In the case of
inflation, I've seen the factors exerting downward pressure as
temporary."
Yet Harker, who votes on the Fed's monetary policy committee
this year under a rotation, hedged somewhat by delaying to early
2018 the time frame in which he expects inflation to rebound to
a 2-percent target. He had previously penciled in the end of
2017.
The Fed has raised rates three times since December in a nod
to unemployment having fallen last month to its lowest level in
16 years. Overall Fed forecasts predict another rate hike this
year, and they see inflation hitting target by the end of 2018.
"I still support the continued gradual removal of
accommodation," Harker said. "I still see another rate hike as
appropriate for 2017."
