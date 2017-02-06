SAN DIEGO Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said a interest-rate hike should be on the table at the U.S. central bank's next meeting, in March.

"I still am supportive of three rate hikes this year, of course with a major caveat depending on how the economy evolves and policy, fiscal policy evolves," Harker told reporters after a speech on regulatory policy for fintech firms. "I think March should be considered as a potential for another 25-basis point increase."

Harker votes on monetary policy this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)