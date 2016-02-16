NEWARK, Del. Feb 16 Stabilization of oil prices and of the dollar are two keys to setting the stage for another U.S. interest rate hike, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, adding he does not expect policy to head in the other direction.

"As we start to see inflation moving, if we continue to have the strength in the labor market that we've been experiencing, I would be comfortable. I can't put a time frame on that though," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told reporters.

"At this point I don't foresee a rate cut ... because it is still an extremely accommodative policy stance," added Harker, who does not vote on monetary policy until next year. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)