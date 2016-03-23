NEW YORK, March 22 The Federal Reserve should
consider another interest rate hike as early as next month if
the U.S. economy continues to improve without surprises,
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told reporters on
Tuesday.
"If the economy continues to evolve as I forecast, barring
some unforeseen headwinds which are always possible, then I
think it's appropriate to consider every meeting live ... and to
consider another 25 basis-point rise if the data play out as we
expect" with employment and job growth improving and core
inflation measures rising as it recently has, he said.
Oil prices, which had fallen over the last year and a half,
has "seemingly bottomed out or stabilized", Harker added, "so I
feel reasonably confident that we are moving toward that 2
percent (inflation) target."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)