NEW YORK May 23 The Federal Reserve, which ran
up its balance sheet to nearly $4.5 trillion in recent years,
may not eventually shrink it to its pre-crisis size of about
$900 billion, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on
Monday.
It is "not so obvious" that the portfolio would return to
that size, Harker said. The Fed is currently studying and yet
undecided what the appropriate size should be given lower
expected long-term rates, he added, echoing comments earlier on
Monday by San Francisco Fed President John Williams.
The U.S. central bank has long said only that it plans to
shrink its swollen portfolio of bonds once it raises interest
rates rise higher.
