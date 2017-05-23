NEW YORK May 23 A U.S. interest rate hike next month is a "distinct possibility," the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said on Tuesday, adding that another disappointing reading on monthly inflation could cause the U.S. central bank to hold back.

"I think June's a distinct possibility ... quite possible," Patrick Harker told reporters. But "if we get another surprise on inflation to the downside, that would worry me a little," he said when asked what might delay that policy tightening. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Diane Craft)