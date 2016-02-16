NEWARK, Del. Feb 16 The Federal Reserve could
still raise interest rates in the first half of this year
despite currently below-target U.S. inflation and financial
market turmoil, a Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.
"I wouldn't take anything off the table at this point,"
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said at the University
of Delaware, adding there is "no real need" now to hike rates.
"We are starting to see ... some wage pressure starting to
build," he added. "That will take a while to transmit through
the economy through inflation."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)