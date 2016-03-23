NEW YORK, March 22 There is a strong case to
"get on with" raising U.S. interest rates, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday, adding he would prefer to tighten
policy at least three times this year.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that, at a
Fed policy meeting last week, he predicted in published
forecasts there would be more than two rate hikes in the
remainder of 2016. "There is a strong case" to continue raising
rates, he said.
The published forecasts last week showed that a majority of
nine of the Fed's 17 policymakers recommended two rate hikes
through the rest of the year, while three officials recommended
three hikes and four recommended four hikes. Only one official
recommended one hike in 2016.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)