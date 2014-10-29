By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
| SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Oct 29 Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen persuaded two hawkish colleagues to join her
pledge on Wednesday to keep interest rates low for a long while,
winning them over by sounding an optimistic tone on the U.S. job
market and inflation.
Charles Plosser and Richard Fisher, chiefs of the regional
Philadelphia and Dallas Fed banks, respectively, had dissented
at the U.S. central bank's last meeting in September and had
argued for ditching a promise not to raise rates for a
"considerable time" after ending a bond-buying stimulus program.
But on Wednesday the pair joined most others on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, giving Yellen a strong 9-1 backing for
a statement that applauded gradual improvements in the labor
market and that dismissed recent inflation weakness as being due
to temporary energy-price drops.
'Hawkish' policymakers tend to be most focused on the threat
of inflation, advocating higher rates, whereas 'dovish' ones are
moved more by the threat of high unemployment, and often push
for easier monetary policy.
Plosser and Fisher are bound by Fed rules that prohibit them
from explaining their votes until Friday at the earliest, but
analysts said it was clear the confidence the Fed expressed in
the domestic economy made them happy.
"The hawks were a bit more sensitive to the labor market and
the fact that you've seen a change in the way the labor market
is characterized; she won over the hawks with that, I think,"
said Thomas Costerg, New York-based economist at Standard
Chartered Bank.
The Fed, which previously had said job market slack was
"significant," dropped that adjective on Wednesday and said
underutilization of labor market resources was "gradually
diminishing."
Costerg said the change "probably got the hawks back on
board."
Investors also took the Fed's statement as hawkish, with
futures traders now pricing in a 54 percent chance of a
September 2015 rate hike. Before the meeting, traders had seen
October 2015 as the first likely timing for a rate increase.
A market sell-off this month, set off in part by weak
economic data out of Europe and China, depressed readings of
inflation expectations and left some investors anticipating the
Fed would acknowledge those risks.
The absence of any discussion of recent market turmoil in
the statement may have helped convince Fisher, typically
skeptical of attempts to adjust Fed action to soothe markets, to
get behind the Fed's decision, said Gary Pzegeo, who helps
manage $25.6 billion at Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management
in Boston.
Pzegeo said comments since the Fed's last meeting from
Yellen and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer that downplayed the
firmness of the "considerable time" promise, while playing up
the importance of data in shaping interest-rate decisions, may
also have been pivotal in assuaging the hawks' concerns.
"We won't know for certain until one of them opens their
mouth ... or when the minutes (of the meeting) are released"
three weeks from now, he said.
In the end only one Fed official, the dovish Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota, dissented, citing lower
inflation expectations.
"We think the shift to a hawkish overall Fed has commenced,
and the pure hawks are appeased and winning and the pure doves
losing," said Brean Capital's Peter Tchir.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James
Dalgleish)