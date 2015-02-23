WASHINGTON Feb 23 The Senate Banking committee is expected to hold a hearing next week on reforms aimed at the Federal Reserve, a Senate aide said on Monday, as lawmakers push for more transparency at the U.S. central bank.

The hearing will be scheduled for the afternoon of March 3, the aide said. The new chairman of the Republican-led Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee, Richard Shelby, has indicated that he wants the Fed to be more transparent, but he has not yet endorsed a Senate bill to expose the Fed to a full government audit. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)