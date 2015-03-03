(Adds quotes from hearing, background)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, March 3 The Senate Banking Committee
on Tuesday launched its effort to pursue reforms at the Federal
Reserve, with the central bank's regional structure among the
topics that came into the panel's cross-hairs.
Senator Richard Shelby, the committee chairman, said at
Tuesday's Fed reform hearing that the panel will explore
reforming the Fed system.
The Alabama Republican and other lawmakers have been
pressuring the U.S. central bank for greater transparency. Fed
officials have said they will resist efforts that impinge on the
central bank's independence from political interference.
There has been stream of proposals from lawmakers advocating
for more openness, and one from an outgoing Fed president on
changing certain parts of the structure.
"Federal Reserve officials have stressed the importance of
the Fed's independence," Shelby said in his opening statement.
"But, such independence does not mean that it is immune from
Congressional oversight."
This month, outgoing Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
said the Fed should revamp its rules to address perceptions of
conflicts of interest and so-called regulatory capture in the
power centers of New York and Washington
Fisher's proposal appeared to have support from Republican
and Democratic lawmakers on the Banking Committee on Tuesday.
The hearing featured four Fed experts including former Fed
staffer and current Stanford economist John Taylor. Ohio Senator
Sherrod Brown was critical of the Fed's regional bank operation,
where large portions of the 12 banks' individual boards are
chosen from the banking industry.
The regional Fed system "raised a lot of questions" about
potential capture of regulators by the local banking industry,
said Brown, a Democrat and the ranking member of the committee.
Brown also argued that with so many regional Fed board
members coming from the banking industry, they "aren't exactly a
cross section of America" that the system is meant to represent.
Shelby was critical of the five-year lag time for when full
transcripts of Fed policy meetings are made available for public
view. Shelby and other committee members mentioned the recent
proposal by Senator Rand Paul to expose the Fed to a full
government audit.
But Shelby was more focused on figuring out ways to change
how the Fed operates rather than exposing it to a full audit.
At the closing of the hearing, Shelby promised to continue
to have the committee look into the Fed.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by David Gregorio)