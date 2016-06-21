BRIEF-Power Financial to issue 8 mln non-cumulative first preferred shares
* Power Financial Corp - to issue 8 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, Series V on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $200 million
WASHINGTON, June 21 For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer session on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, see.
NEW YORK, May 16 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Tuesday it had launched its first digital wealth management platform, as the company continues to branch out beyond its core student lending business.