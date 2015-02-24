WASHINGTON Feb 24 The following are highlights
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer
session on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,
where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary
policy report to Congress.
ON BANKS' LIVING WILLS
"We have worked closely with the FDIC (Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation) to give guidance to the largest firms on
what we want to see, what changes we want to see in their living
wills. There are significant changes we have asked for, some
pertain to their legal structure, the ability of critical
operations that support an entire organization to remain
available to the firm in a situation of distress. We agreed with
the FDIC on what we want to see, we are working with the firms
to make sure they understand what we expect. We expect to see
resubmission of these plans by July of 2015."
ON CYBER SECURITY CONCERNS
"It's on ... the top of the list of concerns that we have
about the financial system, about the problems facing financial
organizations. And I would include the Federal Reserve in that
too ... given the importance of our own systems to the
functioning of the payments system of the U.S. and global
economy ... The Fed is addressing "ever-escalating threats to
our operations."
"It is a larger problem and this is one where cooperation is
needed among card systems, retailers, and others involved in the
financial system, and conceivably legislation might be needed in
this area."
ON U-6 UNEMPLOYMENT
"(The U-6 measure of unemployment) is a much broader
indicator of underemployment or unemployment in the U.S. economy
... It definitely shows a less rosy picture than U-3 or the 5.7
percent number and I did mention that we don't at this point, in
spite of the fact that the unemployment rate has come down,
don't feel that we've achieved so-called maximum employment in
part for these very reasons ... Labor force participation has
come down ... I don't expect it to move up over time, but I do
think a portion of the depressed labor force participation does
reflect cyclical weakness in that in a stronger job market more
people would enter."
ON HOUSING MARKET
"The housing market has not recovered in the way that I
would have anticipated. It's been very slowly improving, but
household formation has been extremely low in the United States.
It's hard to tell, you have many young people living with their
families still. It's hard to tell whether that's because of
student debt or because of a weak job market. My guess is as the
economy continues to improve we will see an improvement in
household formation. Many young people may decide that they
prefer to rent rather than buy homes. That will give rise to a
boost in multifamily construction, even if not so much to
single-family construction."
ON FISCAL POLICY
"I also worry that if we were to again be hit by an adverse
shock that there's not much scope to use fiscal policy ... Were
another negative shock to come along it's questionable how much
scope we would now have to put in place, even on a temporary
multi-year basis, expansionary fiscal policy. And I think it's
important to deal with these issues, for the Congress to do so."
ON DODD-FRANK FINANCIAL REFORM LAW
"I personally, and the Fed board, consider Dodd-Frank to be
a very important piece of regulation. I am not seeking in any
way to alter Dodd-Frank at this time."
ON FED'S BALANCE SHEET
"With respect to our balance sheet let me say that we do
stress-test it and we have issued some reports and papers where
we describe what stress tests would look like when there are
interest rates shocks, how that would affect our balance sheet
and path of remittances ...
"One of the principles of our normalization plans is that we
want to wind down our balance sheet in an orderly, gradual and
predictable way, and we have decided to use as our main tool of
policy when the time comes for normalization something that is
much more familiar both to us and to markets, and that is
variations in short-term interest rates ... we want to proceed
in that way that's familiar to us, familiar to market
participants and the public and to let our balance sheet play a
passive role to gradually diminish in size mainly through ending
reinvestment of maturing principle."
ON GLOBAL ECONOMY
"Growth in Europe has been very slow. Growth in China is
slowing. The huge decline we've seen in oil prices has had
repercussions all over the globe, in some areas very positive,
in other areas negative. It effects our outlook these
developments both through trade flows and through developments
in financial markets ... Factoring all of those things into
account ... we still think that the risks for the U.S. outlook
are nearly balanced."
ON RISK OF RAISING RATES TOO SOON
"If the Fed were to raise rates too soon, we would risk
undermining a recovery that is really just taking hold and is
really succeeding in improving the labor market. I don't think
we are back to attaining yet the conditions I would associate
with maximum employment or normal labor market conditions.
Things have improved notably, but we are not there yet.
"In addition, inflation is running well below our 2 percent
objective. While we think a significant reason for that is
because of transitory factors, most importantly the decline we
have seen in energy prices, we are committed to our 2 percent
objective. Before raising rates we will want to feel confident
that the recovery will continue and that inflation is moving up
over time. There are also risks of waiting too long to remove
accommodation. We have to be forward-looking. As the labor
market tightens, wage growth and inflation can pick up to the
point we would overshoot our inflation objective and conceivably
there could be financial stability risks and we want to be
attentive to those as well. So this is a balancing of costs and
risks that we are trying to make in a deliberate and thoughtful
way."
ON WAGES AND INFLATION
"Wages tend to be a lagging indicator of improvement in the
labor market. We have seen improvement, and if we continue to
see improvement it would add to my confidence, especially as the
impact of oil prices diminishes over time, that inflation will
move back up.
"I don't see any evidence of that (inflation heading above 2
percent) ... we need to be forward looking ... We do see that
the labor market is improving and we are getting closer to our
goal of maximum employment. It's important to remember that
monetary policy is highly accommodative."
ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
"There is reason I think to feel good about the economic
outlook. Households ... are in better financial condition than
they were, the jobs situation is improving, and even though
wages haven't been rising in real terms very rapidly, there are
more hours of work and more jobs, so household income is
improving. Lower oil prices are boosting household income ..."
ON REASONS FOR EVENTUAL RATE HIKE
"When we begin to raise our target for the federal funds
rate it will be because we are confident about the recovery, and
we are reasonably confident that inflation will move back to our
2-percent objective over time ... We would not be attempting to
somehow boot strap an improvement in the economy that is purely
occurring from a confidence effect that is coming from our
raising rates."
ON CURRENCY MANIPULATION
"Currency manipulation that is undertaken in order to alter
the competitive landscape and give one country an advantage in
international trade is inappropriate and needs to be addressed.
That said, there are many factors that influence the value of
currencies including differences in economic growth and capital
flows. Monetary policy is a factor that can have an impact on
currencies.
"I would really be concerned by a regime that would
introduce sanctions for currency manipulation into trade
agreements when it could be the case that it would hamper or
even hobble monetary policy. Monetary policy we have undertaken
at the Federal Reserve over the last number of years has been
designed for valid domestic objectives of prices stability,
maximum employment. We have undertaken monetary policy in order
to achieve those objectives and that certainly is not currency
manipulation."
ON REVIEW PROCESS FOR BANK SUPERVISION
"In the aftermath of the hearings that were held here and
the allegations that were raised about the New York Fed, we have
undertaken an internal review and that is in process .... we
want to make sure that dissident voices are heard and that
dissident views can reach the highest levels for consideration
... The review includes the New York Fed, but other reserve
banks that are also involved in large bank supervision, because
avoiding group-think and making sure that dissident views can be
heard at the highest levels is really critical to sound
supervision. We've also asked the inspector general to undertake
his own independent review. These are in process and I expect
them to be completed this year."
ON POSSIBLE RESTRUCTURING OF FOMC
"The current structure of the FOMC and the voting structure
was decided on by Congress a long time ago after weighing a
whole variety of considerations about the need for control in
Washington and the importance of regional representation. It's
of course something that Congress could, if it wished, revisit.
But I would say that it's worked very well."
"The structure of the Federal Reserve reflects choices that
were hammered out a hundred years ago. I think the current
structure works well, and so I wouldn't recommend changes."
ON INFLATION MARKER FOR RATE HIKE
"Before beginning to raise rates the committee needs to be
reasonably confident that over the medium-term inflation will
move up toward its 2-percent objective. I don't want to set down
any single criterion that is necessary for that to occur. The
committee does look at wage growth. We have not yet seen - there
are perhaps hints - but we have not yet seen any significant
pick-up in wage growth."
ON 'AUDIT THE FED' EFFORT
"I want to be completely clear that I strongly oppose 'Audit
the Fed' ... 'Audit the Fed' is a bill that would politicize
monetary policy, would bring short-term political pressures to
bear on the Fed. In terms of openness about our financial
accounts, we are extensively audited."
"In the early '70s, when inflation built and became an
endemic problem in the U.S. economy, history suggests that there
was political pressure on the Fed that interfered with its
decision-making ... I really wonder whether or not the (Paul)
Volcker-led Fed would have had the courage to take the hard
decisions necessary to bring down inflation and get that finally
under control ... I wonder if that would have happened with GAO
(Government Accountability Office) reviews in real time of
monetary policy decision-making."
ON CHAINING FED TO POLICY RULE
"I'm not a proponent of chaining the Federal Open Market
Committee in its decision-making to any rule whatsoever. But
monetary policy needs to take account of a wide range of
factors, some of which are unusual and require special
attention, and that's true even outside times of financial
crisis."
ON WAGE GROWTH
"The fact that wage growth has not picked up much during
this recovery, I take it to be another signal that although the
labor market is improving we have further to go to promote full
recovery."
