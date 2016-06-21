WASHINGTON, June 21 The following are highlights
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer
session on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,
where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary
policy report to Congress.
YELLEN ON NOT TAKING STAND ON BREXIT, SEES 'UNIQUE'
UNCERTAINTY
"I am not attempting to take a stand. They are going to go to
the polls, they've had an active debate on the issues and I am
not providing advice in that sense.... It's for them to decide.
I am simply saying the decision could have economic consequences
that would be relevant to the U.S. economic outlook... There is
uncertainty but this is a unique event that has no close
parallel. It's hard to know what the consequences would be -- of
course there is always uncertainty both domestically and
globally, we operate in an uncertain environment...We will
closely monitor what the economic consequences would be and are
prepared to act in light of that assessment."
YELLEN ON PROBABILITY OF U.S. RECESSION THIS YEAR
"I think it's quite low. I think the U.S. economy is doing
well and although I've indicated that we're watching this recent
slowdown in the job market carefully, my expectation is that the
U.S. economy will continue to grow. We've seen a strong pickup
in consumer spending and growth in the economy. If the weakness
in the labor market for the last couple of months was a reaction
to earlier slowdown in growth that looks to be reversing, I
remain quite optimistic. And the kinds of conditions that have
been associated in the past with U.S. recessions...we don't have
any such conditions in play now... I think the odds of recession
are low and certainly not what I expect."
YELLEN ON IMPACTS OF BREXIT
"I think the financial market reaction to the uncertainties
that would be unleashed by that decision could result in a kind
of risk-off sentiment, that we would see impacts on financial
markets, that we might see flight to safety flows that could
push up the dollar or other so-called safe-haven currencies. I
don't want to overblow the likely impact but we are aware of
them.. we will watch them and consider those impacts as we make
future decisions on monetary policy.
"I don't think that [a Brexit-induced U.S. recession] is the
most likely case, but we just don't really know what will happen
and we will have to watch very carefully."
YELLEN ON DECLINE IN LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS INDEX
"There is a loss of momentum, that's what those negative
numbers show. And we see the same thing in the recent job
reports that I referred to in my testimony. So without a doubt,
in the last several months a number of different metrics suggest
a loss of momentum, not a deterioration in the labor market, but
a loss of momentum in terms of the pace of improvement and that
is an important consideration as I mentioned. We believe that
will turn around, we expect it to turn around, but we are taking
a cautious approach and watching very carefully to make sure
that that expectation is borne out before we proceed to raise
interest rates further."
YELLEN ON CONSEQUENCES OF U.S. DEBT DEFAULT
"I feel the consequences for the United States and the
global economy of defaulting on Treasury debt would be very
severe. U.S. Treasury securities are the safest and most liquid
benchmark security in the global financial system. They play a
critical role in financial markets and the consequences of such
a default, while they are uncertain, I think there could be no
doubt that it would be long-run harmful to U.S. interests and at
a minimum result in much higher borrowing costs for American
households and businesses."
YELLEN ON PUERTO RICO BAILOUT
"Our authority is extremely limited. It wouldn't be
appropriate for us to give loans to Puerto Rico. We have very
limited authority to buy municipal debt and the authority we
have, if we were to buy eligible debt, I don't think it would be
helpful to Puerto Rico. Beyond that we have no ability to make
emergency loans. This is a matter for Congress, it's not
something that is appropriate for the Federal Reserve."
YELLEN ON CYBER THREATS
"We do have standards that we expect financial institutions
to meet and just what's expected depends on the complexity and
importance of the firm. So we do regard this as a very
significant threat....
"We are certainly supervising financial institutions'
ability to address cyber threats."
YELLEN ON FISCAL POLICY, LOW RATES GLOBALLY
"In the United States and in many other advanced nations
where interest rates are at very low levels, it's common to say
that monetary policy (and) central banks have been carrying the
load. In many parts of the world fiscal policy has, because of
concern about large debt or deficits, not played a supportive
role. I think we've achieved a lot in the United States... But
if there were to be a negative shock to the economy ... starting
with very low levels of interest rates, we don't have a lot of
room using our traditional tried-and-true method to respond. If
fiscal policy were more expansionary, this neutral level of
interest rates ... would be higher..."
YELLEN ON NEGATIVE RATES
"I believe we do have the legal basis to pursue negative
rates but I want to emphasize it is not something that we are
considering. This is not a matter that we are actively looking
at, considering when we've looked at that in the past we have
identified significant shortcomings of that type of approach. We
don't think we are going to have to provide accommodation and if
we do, that's not something that's on our list."
YELLEN ON RELYING LESS ON FORWARD GUIDANCE
"We used forward guidance in the aftermath of the crisis in
order to help market participants understand how serious the
crisis was and how long we thought we would continue to maintain
the federal funds rates. We are not relying very much on forward
guidance."
YELLEN ON BREXIT IMPACT ON U.S.
"I think it would usher in a period of uncertainty and it is
very hard to predict, but there could be a period of financial
market volatility that would negatively affect financial
conditions and the U.S. economic outlook. That's by no means
certain, but it is something that we will be carefully
monitoring."
YELLEN ON PATH OF RATES
"The committee expects that the federal funds rate is likely
to remain for some time below the levels that are expected to
prevail in the longer run because headwinds, which include
restraint on U.S. economic activity from economic and financial
developments abroad, subdued household formation and meager
productivity growth, mean that the interest rate needed to keep
the economy operating near its potential is low by historical
standards."
YELLEN ON NO ELEVATED THREAT FROM LOW RATES
"I would not at this time say that the threats from low
rates to financial stability are elevated. I do not think they
are elevated at this time. But of course it is something that we
need to watch because it can have that impact."
