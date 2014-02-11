WASHINGTON Feb 11 The following are highlights
from the question and answer session of a House Financial
Services Committee hearing on Tuesday with Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen on monetary policy and the U.S. economy.
YELLEN ON USING MONETARY POLICY TO ADDRESS BUBBLES
"An environment of low interest rates can incent the
development of bubbles. We can't take monetary policy off the
table as a tool used to address it. It's a blunt tool."
"And certainly supervision and regulation should play a role
in more targeted policy."
YELLEN ON WAGES NOT KEEPING UP WITH PRODUCTIVITY
"Wages have not kept up with productivity. For the last
number of years we have seen a shift in the distribution of
income away from the labor share of work towards capital share.
It's fully not understood what accounts for that trend. But it
is a disturbing trend because it suggests that workers, even
though they are being productive, their wages in real terms are
not keeping up with that. It is a very worrisome trend in terms
of living standards."
YELLEN ON LABOR MARKET SLACK
"The fact that we have very long spells of unemployment ...
suggest(s) that the job market is not strong enough to be able
to provide people with jobs who want to work, which is roughly
another way of stating what our employment goal is. And, so,
it's a mark that there's a great deal of slack in the labor
market still."
YELLEN ON POSSIBILITY OF DEBT DEFAULT
"I think fiscal policymakers should never put our nation in
a situation where there is risk of defaulting on the federal
debt. It would be an extremely destructive thing to do from the
point of view of our economy, the financial markets, of global
financial markets."
"It would be catastrophic to not raise the debt limit."
YELLEN ON TREASURY, FED DEBT LIMIT CONTINGENCY PLANNING,
POSSIBILITY OF PRIORITIZING FEDERAL PAYMENTS
"To the best of my knowledge there is no written down
plan... That's a matter that is entirely up to the Treasury.
That is not the domain of the Federal Reserve... I don't know
that we could do that (if asked by the Treasury to develop a
plan for the prioritizing federal payments in the event of a
debt limit impasse).
YELLEN ON BANK OF JAPAN'S MONETARY POLICY
"Countries should be allowed to use monetary policy to
pursue domestic gains, certainly not to target the value of the
currency or to attempt to improve its competitive situation but
to address broad economic concerns."
"It is natural and logical after such a long period of
deflation the government, the Bank of Japan should want to put
in place a set of policies to end that."
"Monetary policy does have exchange rate impacts. I see the
Bank of Japan's policy is intended and at least it looks
favorable for now - seems to be moving inflation out of
deflation territory."
YELLEN ON STRUCTURAL UNEMPLOYMENT
"We are very much worried about the possibility that it
could become structural. Thirty-six percent of all unemployment
is in long-term spells of 26 weeks or greater. And we know when
people are unemployed for that long they surely must get
discouraged, they begin to lose their networks that enabled them
to find jobs, and may decide to drop out of the labor force
permanently. They may begin to lose the skills that are
necessary find jobs. Employers tend not to want to hire people
who are long-term unemployed. The notion that something that
should be temporary could become a permanent source of job
losses, is a huge problem for the economy and of course
households."
YELLEN ON FARMLAND, STOCK PRICE APPRECIATION
"I think (farm) land prices have been going up at a
remarkable rate even before the stock market began to recover,
and certainly have caught our attention as an area where we
would be concerned about valuations. We have been watching that
very closely..."
"I think it's fair to say our monetary policy has had an
effect of boosting asset prices. We have tried to look carefully
at whether or not broad classes of asset prices suggest
bubble-like activity. I have not seen that in stocks, generally
speaking. Land prices, I would say, suggest a greater degree of
overvaluation."
YELLEN ON ASSET PRICES IN BUBBLE TERRITORY
"We recognize that in an environment of low interest rates
like we've had in the Unites States now for quite some time,
there may be an incentive to reach for yield. We do have the
potential to develop asset bubbles or a build up in leverage or
rapid credit growth or other threats to financial stability.
Especially given that our monetary policy is so accommodative,
we are highly focused on trying to identify those threats."
YELLEN ON CRITICAL ROLE OF DOLLAR
"The dollar plays a critical role in the global economy, and
it's the Federal Reserve's job to make sure that inflation
remains under control so that the dollar remains a safe and
sound currency and can continue to play that role."
YELLEN ON OPPOSITION TO "AUDIT-THE-FED" LEGISLATION
"What I don't agree with and have strongly opposed is
interfering with the independence of monetary policy by bringing
political pressures to bear on the committee's judgment about
what is the appropriate way to implement monetary policy....
"You should hold us accountable and ask us to explain how
our policies advance the goals that you have assigned us....
"We sometimes have to make difficult decisions that would be
hard for the Congress to make in the best long-run interest of
the economy."
YELLEN ON FED'S EXEMPTION FROM AUDITS
"This is an exemption that has been granted the Federal
Reserve that's (been) central to our independence for decades by
Congress. I don't believe the Federal Reserve is in any way
corrupt. I believe that the confidence of markets in the Federal
Reserve and our monetary policy making would not be enhanced by
that type of audit."
YELLEN ON EMPLOYMENT MANDATE
"I strongly support the Federal Reserve's dual mandate -
both price stability and employment. I feel very strongly that
the Fed's dual mandate to focus on both employment and price
stability will serve this country well. We are committed to
pursuing both parts of that mandate and we are doing so."
YELLEN ON SUPERVISION OF BANKS' ACTIVITIES IN COMMODITIES
"We are thoroughly reviewing our supervision in these
areas."
"We have recently put out an advance notice of proposed
rule-making in this area highlighting a number of different
issues we want to consider."
"We will carefully look at the comments and I expect that we
will be doing, perhaps likely making, changes in this area...
"I would say though that the Federal Reserve's main goals of
supervision in these areas is to make sure that banks operate
their commodities activities in a safe and sound manner."
YELLEN ON CAPITAL RULES FOR DIFFERENT ENTITIES
"We explicitly decided when we put in effect our capital
rules to defer their application to savings and loan holding
companies with substantial insurance activities and to the other
non banks SIFIs (Systemically Important Financial Institutions)
that were designated."
"We are trying our best to craft a set of capital and
liquidity standards that will be tailored to an appropriate risk
profiles of the insurance companies."
"We do face constraints in our ability to do that because
the Collins Amendment requires us to establish consolidated
minimum risk based leverage and capital requirements to these
entities that are no lower than those that apply to depository
institutions."
YELLEN ON FANNIE MAE, FREDDIE MAC
"With respect to GSEs, it is important for Congress to put
in place a new system to address GSE reform. We still have a
system that has systemic risk. The government funding remains
critical to the mortgage sector and I think to really get
housing back on its feet it's important for Congress to put in
place a new system and to explicitly decide what role the
government should (have) in helping the housing sector."
YELLEN ON IMPACT OF BANK REGULATION ON ECONOMY
"To my mind, the regulatory agenda of trying to strengthen
the financial system will bring important long-term benefits to
the economy."
YELLEN ON CHARGES THE FED IS ENABLING BUDGET DEFICITS
"I don't think it would be helpful, either in terms of
achieving the objectives that Congress has assigned to us or in
terms of Congress' deficit reduction efforts, for us to
purposely raise interest rates in order to weaken the economy.
The likely impact of that weaker economy would be larger
deficits."
YELLEN ON LONG-RUN BUDGET DEFICITS IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY
"Long-run deficits that are projected to rise in a
sustainable way is a trend that has a negative effect on the
economy. The larger deficits that we've had in recent years in
part reflect the weakness of the economy."
YELLEN ON WHAT IT WOULD TAKE TO PAUSE TAPER
"I think what would cause the Committee to consider a pause
is a notable change in the outlook."
"We would be looking at a broad range of data in the labor
market, including unemployment, job creation and many other
indicators of labor market performance. We would also be looking
at indicators of spending and growth in the economy, because we
do need to see growth in an above-trend pace in order to project
continued improvement in the labor market. And we note that
inflation is running well below our objective and we want to be
sure that that is moving back toward our objective."
YELLEN ON WHAT WOULD CAUSE FED TO BOOST BOND BUYING
"I think a significant deterioration in the outlook, either
for the job market, or concerns, very serious concerns, that
inflation would not be moving back up over time. But the
committee has emphasized that purchases are not on a preset
course, and we will continue to evaluate the evidence."
YELLEN ON MBS VS TREASURIES PURCHASES
Asked whether Fed would consider maintaining MBS purchases
and only trim Treasuries purchases if the housing sector slowed:
"I think that both kinds of purchases affect interest rates
broadly. Purchases of Treasuries tend to push down mortgages
rates as well. Some evidence suggests a differential impact but
it's very hard to think of these being discrete."
YELLEN ON WEAK DECEMBER, JANUARY EMPLOYMENT REPORTS
"I was surprised (by) the jobs reports in December and
January, the pace of job creation was running under what I had
anticipated. But we have to be very careful not to jump to
conclusions in interpreting what those reports mean.
There were weather factors; we've had unseasonably cold
temperatures that may be affecting economic activity in the job
market and elsewhere.
The committee will meet in March. We will have a broad range
of data on the economy to look at, including an additional
employment report.
I think it's important for us to take our time to assess
just what the significance of this is.
YELLEN ON LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION DECLINE
"A significant part of the decline in labor force
participation is structural and not cyclical. Baby boomers are
moving into older ages where there is a dramatic drop off in
labor force participation and (with) an aging population we
should expect to see a decline in labor force participation..."
"There is no doubt in my mind that an important portion of
this labor force participation decline is structural. That said,
there may also be, and I am inclined to believe myself based on
the evidence - that there are also cyclical factors at work.
...There is no sure-fire way to separate that decline into those
components."
YELLEN ON STEPS CONGRESS CAN TAKE TO AID JOBLESS
"For our part we are trying to do what we can, with monetary
policy, to simulate a faster economic recovery to bring
unemployment down nationally....
"Monetary policy is not a panacea. I think it's absolutely
appropriate for Congress to consider other measures that you
might take in order to foster the same goals....
Certainly all the economists that I know of think that improving
the skills of the workforce is one important step that we should
be taking to address those issues."
YELLEN ON BEING A "SENSIBLE CENTRAL BANKER"
"I believe that I am a sensible central banker. These are
very unusual times, in which monetary policy for quite a long
time has not even been able to do what a rule like the Taylor
rule would have prescribed..."
"I have tried to argue and I believe strongly that while a
Taylor rule or something like it provides a sensible approach in
more normal times like the Great Moderation, under current
conditions when this economy has severe headwinds from the
financial crisis and (the Fed) has not been able to move the
funds rate into the negative territory that rule would have
prescribed, that we need to follow a different approach. And we
are attempting through our forward guidance to be as systematic
and predictable as we can possibly be."
YELLEN ON FUTURE TAPERING
"If the outlook continues to be one in which we expect and are
seeing continued improvement in the labor market that implies
growth strong enough going forward to anticipate such
improvement, and inflation - which is running below our
objective - if we see evidence that will come back toward our
objective over time, we're likely to continue reducing the pace
of our purchases in measured steps."