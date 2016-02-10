WASHINGTON Feb 10 The following are highlights
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer
session on Wednesday before the U.S. House Financial Services
Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual
monetary policy report to Congress.
YELLEN ON SEEING NO NEED SOON TO CUT RATES
"I do not expect that the FOMC is going to be soon in a
situation where it's necessary to cut rates. Let's remember that
the labor market is continuing to perform well, to improve. I
continue to think that many of the factors holding down
inflation are transitory. So while there is always some risk of
recession and I recognize and have just stated that global
financial developments could produce a slowing in the economy, I
think we want to be careful not to jump to a premature
conclusion about what is in store for the U.S. economy. So I
don't think it's going to be necessary to cut rates. That said,
monetary policy as I said is not on a preset course, and if it
turned out that would be necessary, obviously the FOMC would do
what is needed to achieve the goals that Congress has assigned
us."
YELLEN ON GDP GROWTH
"GDP growth really clearly slowed a lot in the fourth
quarter. My expectation is that it will pick up this quarter.
But on the other hand financial conditions have tightened
considerably and the could have implications to the outlook."
YELLEN ON WAGE GROWTH
"I'd say the signs of wage growth increasing, they're
tentative at this point. There are some hopeful signs but I
think if the labor market continues to progress we are very
hopeful we will see faster progress on wages."
YELLEN ON FALL IN OIL PRICES
"We are taking account as you said of the fact that the
energy sector is very hard hit. We are losing jobs there, but
with respect to employment, although there really are very
severe losses, it is a pretty small sector of the workforce
overall.
"We are seeing massive cutbacks in drilling activity and
that's rippling through to manufacturing generally, where output
is depressed. So it is having negative consequences.
"On the other hand, if you look at the difference in oil
prices now relative to 2014, for the average American household
we are looking at a savings of a $1000 a year, and that's
boosting consumer spending."
YELLEN ON WAITING TO SHRINK FED'S BALANCE SHEET
"We are going to wait to shrink our balance sheet until a
point when short-term interest rates are somewhat higher."
YELLEN ON NEGATIVE RATES AS A POLICY TOOL
"In the spirit of prudent planning, it is something that, in
light of European experience, we will look at, we should look at
- not because we think there is any reason to use it, but to
know what could potentially be available. And it isn't just a
question of legal authority. It's also a question of, could the
plumbing of the payment system in the United States handle it?
Is the institutional structure of our money markets compatible
with it? We've not determined that."
YELLEN ON DEBT SITUATION
"At this point, the debt-to-GDP ratio looks like it should
be sustainable at present levels for a number of years. As the
population ages, it will - this is evident from CBO projections
- be on an unsustainable upward course. This is something
Congress has known about for decades and it's important to
address."
"If you look at the path that U.S. debt is on under current
policies, it will rise from the present levels to levels well
above 100 percent of GDP and continue to rise more or less
indefinitely. Wherever you draw the line, you have got to
conclude that's an unsustainable economic situation."
YELLEN ON GLOBAL MARKET TURMOIL
"We are watching very carefully what's happening in global
financial markets. It would appear that the stresses we have
seen since the turn of the year relate to uncertainties
regarding Chinese exchange-rate policy, uncertainties around the
price of oil. We have not seen shifts that seem significant
enough to have driven the sharp moves we've seen in markets. It
would seem to be increased fears of recession risk that is
resulting in rises in risk premia. We've not yet seen a sharp
drop-off in growth, either globally or in the United States. But
we certainly recognize that global market developments bear
close watching."
YELLEN ON RATE HIKE PATH
"As I mentioned, the financial conditions have become less
supportive to growth, and we recognize that these developments
may have implications for the outlook, which we are in the
process of assessing. I want to make clear that monetary policy
is not on a preset course, and so our evaluation of the likely
impact of those developments on the economic outlook and our
ability to meet both our employment and inflation objectives,
those are the factors that will govern the future stance of
monetary policy."
YELLEN ON SELLING FED'S ASSETS
"I believe that if we were to follow the plan of selling off
long-term assets, it could prove very disruptive to the
expansion. It's a strategy that I think could harm the economic
recovery and it certainly is not what we have set out to the
public. We said we would shrink our balance sheet in a gradual
and predictable way."
YELLEN ON LEGAL AUTHORITY FOR FED TO GO TO NEGATIVE RATES
"In the spirit of prudent planning we always try to look at
what options we would have available to us, either if we need to
tighten policy more rapidly than we expect, or the opposite, to
loosen policy. So we would take a look at it. But the legal
issues, I am not prepared to tell you it's been thoroughly
examined at this point.
"I am not aware of anything that would prevent us from doing
it but I am saying that we have not fully investigated the legal
issues - that still needs to be done."