WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would make the
Federal Reserve set interest rate policy using a mathematical
rule, a proposal that has little chance of becoming law given a
White House veto threat.
The House approved the Fed Oversight Reform and
Modernization Act in a 241 to 185 vote thanks to overwhelming
Republican support.
The bill is a sign of the deep suspicion many Republican
lawmakers hold against the U.S. central bank, which played a
major role in America's policy response to fight the 2007-09
recession.
Conservative lawmakers worry the Fed's policies, which
included pumping trillions of dollars into the banking system
and slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero, could
inflate bubbles in the economy and lead to high inflation.
The proposal now passes to the Senate where Obama's
Democrats have the ability to stop most legislation despite
being in the minority. It has nonetheless prompted a host of Fed
policymakers to air their concerns.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said this week the bill would
severely damage the U.S. economy and curtail Fed independence.
The Obama administration opposes the proposal because it
believes it would hinder the Fed's ability to fight recessions.
Under the type of policy rule envisioned by lawmakers, the
Fed would commit to moving interest rates up or down depending
on the readings of economic indicators like the jobless rate and
inflation. The rule adopted would be made public and any
deviation from it would lead to a congressional audit.
"If the Federal Reserve explained to the public how it made
its decisions ... families could better plan for the future,"
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Republican, said.
In a letter Ryan on Tuesday, Yellen argued that policymakers
do not understand the economy well enough to come up with a rule
that would reliably guide the economy through its ups and downs.
