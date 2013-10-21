By Ann Saphir
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 U.S. home sales will
likely pick up if house prices continue to rise, according to a
study published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank.
That's because the current sluggishness of home sales is
most likely due to homeowners optimistically holding out for
better sale prices, the study suggested.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month to lower borrowing costs
and encourage hiring and investment.
Even some Fed officials who oppose the bond-buying program
have said that it has been effective in boosting the housing
market. But a rise in mortgage rates since the summer has
dampened that progress.
U.S. home resales fell in September and prices rose at their
slowest pace in five months, a report showed Monday, the latest
signs higher mortgage rates were taking some edge off the
housing market recovery. [ID: L1N0IB0RF]
But Monday's paper from the San Francisco Fed suggests that
if house prices do continue to rise, more homeowners may decide
to list their homes for sale, an important step toward the
health of the housing recovery.
"If (homeowners) observe prices going up, they may want to
wait and gamble that the increases will continue, allowing them
to sell later at a higher price," William Hedberg, a San
Francisco Fed research associate, and John Krainer, a senior
economist at the regional Fed, wrote in the latest Economic
Letter published by the bank. "In the longer run, the link
between the level of house prices and for-sale inventories is
strong. If prices continue to rise, inventories for sale
should eventually rise too."