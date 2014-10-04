NEW YORK Most of Wall Street's top bond firms still see the Federal Reserve starting to raise interest rates no later than June of next year and said the bond market was under-pricing the risk that the U.S. central bank may move more aggressively once it starts tightening policy, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Among 19 primary dealers, or the banks that deal directly with the Fed, 15 said the U.S. central bank's first rate increase would occur by June 2015, the survey found.

In a survey taken in early September, nine of 17 dealers had expected such a move. The latest survey results also showed economists at these dealers expected the Fed would increase rates more aggressively than traders were pricing in U.S. short-term interest rates futures Friday. Federal funds futures contracts on Friday suggested traders were pricing in a 39 percent probability of a rate hike for June 2015 and a 66 percent probability in July 2015.

All but two of the 22 primary dealers participated in the latest survey.

The view that the Fed would raise rates by June came after Friday's monthly employment report, which showed that U.S. employers stepped up hiring in September and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low.

The Labor Department said U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 248,000 last month, considerably more than the 215,000 that had been expected, while the jobless rate fell two-tenths of a point to 5.9 percent, the lowest level since July 2008. [ID:nL2N0RY0HN]

"Today's jobs report will have to weigh on the Fed to alter or at least tweak its guidance with its initial rate move," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital in Toronto.

The Fed renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after a two-day policy meeting on Sept. 17, but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving. The central bank repeated its assessment that a "significant" amount of slack remained in the U.S. labor market. [ID:nW1N0Q400M]

In the survey, 13 of 16 Wall Street firms said the bond market was were under-pricing the risk of a more aggressive Fed. Only one dealer said the bond market was over-pricing the risk of a more hawkish Fed.

"Markets are overly exuberant and not listening to the longer-run guidance from the Fed," said Derek Holt, vice president of Scotia Economics.

"The Fed's neutral rate guidance of 3.25-4.25 percent exceeds what is embedded into the Treasury curve, so I don’t buy the argument that current market conditions are the fault of central bankers," he added.

FED FUNDS SEEN AT 1 PCT BY END OF 2015

The median forecast of 18 dealers for the federal funds rate at the end of next year was 1 percent, compared to FOMC members' median forecast of 1.38 percent, according to projections from its September meeting.

The median forecast of 17 dealers for the fed funds rate at the end of 2016 was 2.5 percent, compared to FOMC members' median forecast of 2.88 percent, while the median forecast of 13 dealers for the rate at the end of 2017 was 3.25 percent, compared to the FOMC members' median forecast of 3.75 percent.

Since December 2008, the Fed has targeted a range of zero to 0.25 percent for its key funds rate.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Karen Brettell, Michael Connor, Caroline Valetkevitch and Yasmeen Abutaleb in New York; Ishaan Gera, Kailash Bathija in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)