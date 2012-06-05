* Bullard says Europe turmoil allows Fed to wait and see
* Bullard says U.S. outlook has not changed significantly
* Fisher says short of implosion, cannot support QE3
By Mark Felsenthal
St. LOUIS, June 5 Two top Federal Reserve
officials on Tuesday suggested the U.S. central bank is not
preparing to ease monetary policy at a meeting later this month,
saying the economic outlook had not deteriorated to the point
where action was warranted.
Both James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal
Reserve Bank, and Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher were cool
to the idea of new monetary stimulus in response to weak U.S.
economic data and boiling financial tensions in Europe.
"The outlook for 2012 has not changed significantly so far,"
Bullard told a conference in St. Louis. "A change in U.S.
monetary policy at this juncture will not alter the situation in
Europe."
In fact, global investors' stampede to the safety of bonds,
which has driven U.S. and other interest rates to record lows,
could give Fed officials breathing room, he said. "One possible
strategy is to simply pocket the lower yields and continue to
wait and see on the U.S. economic outlook," he said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill, which fell
to a record low of 1.44 percent on Friday, rose to 1.57 percent
on Tuesday.
Fisher, in a speech in Scotland, said Fed policy makers
"must keep their heads about them" after the rash of weak data
and resist trying to solve economic problems with more monetary
stimulus. "Short of an implosion, I cannot support further
quantitative easing," he said.
Fisher is one of the central bank's most ardent inflation
hawks, and even the more-centrist Bullard has been a vocal
proponent of allowing the economy time to heal.
But taken along with recent comments from Sandra Pianalto,
president of the Cleveland Fed, who told The Wall Street Journal
that a dismal U.S. jobs report on Friday did not merit a policy
response, the remarks suggest Fed officials are not ready to
pull the trigger on further easing at their upcoming meeting on
June 19-20.
Pianalto is a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee, while Bullard and Fisher are not.
Congressional testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Thursday and a speech by Vice Chairman Janet Yellen on Wednesday
will give a clearer sense of whether the most influential
officials also want to hold off taking any new steps.
JOBS REPORT FUELS EASING EXPECTATIONS
The Fed cut benchmark short-term rates to near zero in 2008
and bought $2.3 trillion to pull the world's largest economy out
of a deep recession and to support a fledgling recovery.
As the recovery threatened to stall last year, the Fed began
exchanging shorter-dated securities in its portfolio for
longer-term ones to drive down longer-term interest rates; that
program is scheduled to end this month. The U.S. central bank
has also issued a conditional pledge to hold rates near zero
until late 2014.
Most Fed officials had signaled comfort with steady policy
in recent weeks, but a Reuters poll of Wall Streets firms that
deal directly with the Fed found the jobs report, which showed
the economy added only 69,000 jobs last month, had fueled
expectations of a further easing in monetary policy.
Some analysts expect an extension of the Fed's "Operation
Twist" program to extend the maturity of its portfolio holdings,
while others look for it to expand its balance sheet with
outright bond purchases.
Asked whether Operation Twist was doing any good, Fisher
said, "I am extremely suspect about the efficacy of Operation
Twist."
The slowdown in hiring in the United States comes as
Europe's debt crisis intensifies. Spain, the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy, warned on Tuesday that it was losing
access to credit markets, and the finance ministers of major
world economies held an emergency conference call to discuss the
crisis.
Even so, Bullard cautioned against overreacting.
"I don't think it's reasonable to say we're going to have a
policy reaction every time the situation seems to get a little
hotter," he told the conference in St. Louis, which was
organized by the Bipartisan Policy Center.
Fisher said the Fed should not be an "accomplice to the
mischief" of fiscal policy makers in Washington who have not
provided enough certainty on the regulatory and budget outlook
for business decision makers, a theme he visits frequently.
"Unless fiscal authorities can structure their affairs to
incent the private sector into putting the cheap and ample money
the Fed has provided to the economy to work in job creation,
monetary policy will prove impotent," Fisher said.
"My point is monetary policy is not the answer - it can only
make things worse if this monetizing is repeated."