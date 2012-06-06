* Bullard says Europe turmoil allows Fed to wait and see
* Fisher says short of implosion, cannot support QE3
* Fed under more pressure to ease after weak May jobs report
By Mark Felsenthal and Jonathan Spicer
ST.LOUIS/NEW YORK, June 5 Two top Federal
Reserve officials suggested on Tuesday that the U.S. central
bank is not preparing to ease monetary policy at a meeting later
this month as the economic outlook has not deteriorated to the
point where action is warranted.
Both James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal
Reserve Bank, and Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher were cool
to the idea of new monetary stimulus in response to last month's
disappointing U.S. jobs growth and boiling financial tensions in
Europe.
"The outlook for 2012 has not changed significantly so far,"
Bullard told a conference in St. Louis. "A change in U.S.
monetary policy at this juncture will not alter the situation in
Europe."
In fact, the stampede of global investors to the safety of
bonds, which has driven U.S. and other interest rates to record
lows, could give Fed officials breathing room, Bullard said.
"One possible strategy is to simply pocket the lower yields and
continue to wait and see on the U.S. economic outlook," he said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill, which fell
to a record low of 1.44 percent on Friday, rose to 1.57 percent
on Tuesday.
Fisher, in a speech in Scotland, said Fed policy makers
"must keep their heads about them" after the rash of weak data
and resist trying to solve economic problems with more monetary
stimulus. "Short of an implosion, I cannot support further
quantitative easing," he said.
Fisher is one of the central bank's most ardent inflation
hawks, and even the more-centrist Bullard has been a vocal
proponent of allowing the economy time to heal.
But taken along with recent comments from Sandra Pianalto,
president of the Cleveland Fed, who told The Wall Street Journal
that a dismal U.S. jobs report on Friday did not merit a policy
response, the remarks suggest Fed officials are not ready to
pull the trigger on further easing at their upcoming meeting on
June 19-20.
Considered a moderate dove, Pianalto is a voter this year on
the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, while
Bullard and Fisher are not.
Later on Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans,
perhaps the most dovish of the central bank's 19 policymakers,
redoubled his push for the Fed to ease policy yet more. He said
the May jobs report, which was much weaker than expected, would
likely dampen his own expectations for economic growth.
"Since the summer of 2010, I have consistently argued for
the strongest policy accommodation available," Evans said in New
York. "With huge resource gaps, slow growth and low inflation,
the economic circumstances warrant extremely strong
accommodation."
Congressional testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Thursday and a speech by Vice Chairman Janet Yellen on Wednesday
will give a clearer sense of whether the most influential
officials want to hold off taking any new steps.
JOBS REPORT FUELS EASING EXPECTATIONS
The Fed cut benchmark short-term rates to near zero in 2008
and bought $2.3 trillion to pull the world's largest economy out
of a deep recession and support a fledgling recovery.
As the recovery threatened to stall last year, the Fed began
exchanging shorter-dated securities in its portfolio for
longer-term ones to drive down longer-term interest rates; that
program is scheduled to end this month. The U.S. central bank
has also issued a conditional pledge to hold rates near zero
until late 2014.
Most Fed officials had signaled comfort with steady policy
in recent weeks, but a Reuters poll of Wall Streets firms that
deal directly with the Fed found the jobs report, which showed
the economy added only 69,000 jobs last month, had fueled
expectations of a further easing in monetary policy.
The jobless rate rose in May for the first time in nearly a
year, to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in April, while employment
growth was revised down in April and March, revealing a
three-month swoon in the labor market.
Some analysts expect an extension of the Fed's "Operation
Twist" program to extend the maturity of its portfolio holdings,
while others look for it to expand its balance sheet with
outright bond purchases.
Asked whether Operation Twist was doing any good, Fisher
said, "I am extremely suspect about the efficacy of Operation
Twist."
The slowdown in hiring in the United States comes as
Europe's debt crisis intensifies. Spain, the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy, warned on Tuesday that it was losing
access to credit markets, and the finance ministers of major
world economies held an emergency conference call to discuss the
crisis.
Even so, Bullard cautioned against over-reacting.
"I don't think it's reasonable to say we're going to have a
policy reaction every time the situation seems to get a little
hotter," he told the conference in St. Louis, which was
organized by the Bipartisan Policy Center.
Fisher said the Fed should not be an "accomplice to the
mischief" of fiscal policy makers in Washington who had not
provided enough certainty on the regulatory and budget outlook
for business decision makers, a theme he visits frequently.
"Unless fiscal authorities can structure their affairs to
incent the private sector into putting the cheap and ample money
the Fed has provided to the economy to work in job creation,
monetary policy will prove impotent," Fisher said.
"My point is monetary policy is not the answer - it can only
make things worse if this monetizing is repeated."