By Ros Krasny
BOSTON, June 6 The Federal Reserve's
second-highest official on Wednesday laid out the case for the
U.S. central bank to provide more support to a fragile economy
as financial turmoil in Europe mounts.
Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from
ongoing housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening
financial conditions in a speech in Boston. Her views carry
great weight with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, and her comments
suggest that the Fed may be close to easing policy again.
Yellen said the U.S. economy is growing at around a 2
percent rate and said the labor market seems to have stalled -
and that is before the scheduled year-end expiration of various
tax cuts that she said would be another "huge drag" on growth.
"There are a number of significant downside risks to the
economic outlook, and hence it may well be appropriate to insure
against adverse shocks that could push the economy into
territory where self-reinforcing downward spiral of economic
weakness would be difficult to arrest," she said.
Her remarks before the Boston Economic Club come a day ahead
of congressional testimony by Bernanke, who would be unlikely to
take a widely different stance from his respected deputy.
Yellen, who is known as favoring aggressive Fed moves to
support growth, laid out a thorough argument on why the economic
outlook is darkening and were delivered the same day that
several centrist Fed policymakers also expressed mounting
concerns.
Yellen said the Fed could buy more bonds to keep rates low
or push even further out the date it has given for when to
expect the central bank's first interest rate increase. The Fed,
which has kept rates near zero percent since December 2008, has
already pledged conditionally to keep rates ultra low until at
least late 2014.
Fed policymakers at their next meeting, on June 19-20, will
assess the effects of recent labor market reports and financial
developments on the economic outlook, Yellen said.
"I am convinced that scope remains for the (Fed) to provide
further policy accommodation either through its forward guidance
or through additional balance-sheet actions," she said.
While both communications tools and bond purchases have
limitations and costs, the looming risks make a strong case for
the Fed to take precautionary steps to safeguard the economic
recovery, Yellen said.
She described recent data as "pretty disappointing" and said
the challenge going forward is to make progress on bringing the
economy back to full employment. While the average pace of job
creation so far this year is consistent with a modest expansion,
the disappointing 69,000 new jobs added in May and a rise in the
jobless rate highlight the risks, Yellen said.
"Recent labor market reports and financial developments
serve as a reminder that the economy remains vulnerable to
setbacks," she said.
Asset purchases could take the form either of a fresh round
of bond purchases or an extension of the current program
exchanging shorter-term securities for longer-term ones, which
pushes down longer-term interest rates, she added.
Her comments marked a contrast with the European Central
Bank, which dashed hopes on Wednesday it would take immediate
action despite a euro zone economy that is under increasing
threat.
Tensions in financial markets have risen sharply over the
past month after elections in Greece ended in political
stalemate and as European leaders struggle to help Spain shore
up its banks and rein in its budget deficit. Money has flooded
into safe assets, tightening financial conditions and weighing
on U.S. growth prospects.
At the same time, recent economic data in the United States,
particularly the May jobs report, has been disappointingly weak.
Before these latest strains had emerged, Fed policymakers had
seemed on track to stay the course.
In making a case for monetary policy insurance, Yellen cited
risks that the European sovereign debt crisis could spin out of
control.
"The deterioration of financial conditions in Europe of late,
coupled with notable declines in global equity markets, also
serve as a reminder that highly destabilizing outcomes cannot be
ruled out," she said.
U.S. stock index and Treasury futures edged higher in Asian
trading and the dollar dipped against a basket of currencies on
the prospect of a third round of Fed bond buying, known as
quantitative easing.
"This is more dovish than I was expecting," said Adam
Button, a currency analyst at Forexlive.com in Montreal. "Yellen
has certainly taken a step toward QE3. Yellen's comments are
much bolder than those we heard earlier today."
SOFTER TONE
Also on Wednesday, Dennis Lockhart, president of the Atlanta
Fed, and John Williams, head of the San Francisco Fed, pointed
to Europe's brewing crisis as a main threat to the United
States.
"Should it become clear that something resembling my
baseline scenario of continued, though modest, growth is no
longer realistic, further monetary actions to support the
recovery will certainly need to be considered," Lockhart said in
Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Williams, who like Lockhart has a vote this year on the
central bank's policy-setting panel, warned in a speech in
Bellevue, Washington, that Europe's debt crisis as well as
tighter U.S. fiscal policies are "wild cards" for the domestic
economy.
"We must also stand ready to do even more if needed to best
achieve our statutory goals of maximum employment and price
stability," he said.
In addition to maintaining low interest rates, the Fed
already has bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to
stimulate the U.S. economy.