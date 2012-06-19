* Many see Fed renewing "Twist" rebalancing of portfolio
* Euro strains, fiscal cliff, gloomy data cloud outlook
* Outright balance sheet expansion seen possible in future
* Decision at 1630 GMT; forecasts, briefing follow
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, June 19 With economic storm clouds
gathering abroad and signs the U.S. recovery is flagging, the
Federal Reserve may feel compelled on Wednesday to launch a new
round of monetary stimulus.
Confronted with rising financial strains in Europe, a
year-end fiscal showdown in Washington and a sharp slowdown in
hiring by U.S. employers, many economists expect the Fed to
extend a program aimed at pushing down longer-term interest
rates to shield the still-fragile economy.
"The prevailing bias at the Fed is very much tilted toward
providing more accommodation," said Eric Green, global head of
rates research and strategy at TD Securities in New York.
An extension of "Operation Twist," in which the central bank
sells bonds with maturities of three years or less and buys
securities with maturities of six years and longer, is seen as a
less extreme step than outright purchases of new securities.
This week is the Fed's last scheduled policy meeting before
Operation Twist expires at the end of this month.
Another option for the U.S. central bank, which wraps up a
two-day meeting on Wednesday, would be to push back its estimate
for when it will finally raise overnight interest rates, which
have been held near zero since December 2008. After its meeting
in April, it said it expected to keep them "exceptionally low"
through at least late 2014.
TAKING OUT INSURANCE
Many economists argue that a move to provide more monetary
accommodation is a necessary adjustment to disappointing
economic developments, and Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen has said
it might make sense to "insure" against downside risks.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, however, declined to tip his hand
in testimony to Congress earlier this month, and economists are
closely divided over whether the central bank will act at this
meeting. A Reuters poll on June 8 put the chances of an
extension of Operation Twist at 42.5 percent.
Even though Greek voters over the weekend supported
candidates who back taking painful steps to stay in the euro
currency union, Europe's debt crisis remains a threat to the
global economy. Spain on Tuesday paid a euro-era record price to
sell short-term debt.
"I don't think this provides (Fed officials) with much
relief," former Fed Vice Chairman Donald Kohn said of the vote
in Greece. "As we're seeing ... tensions in the euro area remain
pretty intense."
Fed officials, who will announce their policy decision at
12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), will weigh not only the situation in
Europe, but evidence from labor, manufacturing and housing
reports that U.S. growth has faltered. They also are worried the
recovery could be damaged if politicians fail to resolve
differences over automatic tax increases and spending cuts due
to kick in at the end of the year.
The U.S. recession ended in 2009, but the economy has failed
to recoup lost jobs and wealth, leading to a widespread sense of
malaise.
With lawmakers locked in partisan positions ahead of
elections that will determine control of the White House and
Congress, the Fed is the only institution in a position to boost
economic growth.
EYES ON JOBS
Top Fed officials have made clear that they would need to
see the painfully high U.S. jobless rate continue to recede to
stay on the sidelines. In May it actually rose to 8.2 percent.
Officials are likely to downgrade their economic
projections, which will be released at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). In
April, they were expecting growth between 2.4 percent and 2.9
percent this year. Bernanke will follow with a news conference
at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
Most observers expect any extension of Operation Twist to
include mortgage-backed securities for the first time, both to
give a boost to the slow-recovering housing market and to expand
the scope of the central bank's arsenal. Analysts estimate the
Fed has $160 billion to $190 billion in Treasury securities of
three years and less to sell, an amount some see as too small to
have much of an impact on interest rates.
Economists agree that the most potent weapon would be
outright purchases of new securities, perhaps a combination of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. While a few think the
Fed may take this route on Wednesday, many others believe
officials would first want to see clearer signs the recovery was
in trouble.
Bernanke will try to herd policymakers with a range of views
toward a single consensus. Some favor immediate action, others
think the Fed has done enough - if not too much - already.
In marshalling support, he will be aided by the presence of
two new members of the Fed's board, investment banker Jerome
Powell and economist Jeremy Stein. While not much is known about
their monetary policy views, past experience suggests they will
be solidly aligned with the chairman at least through the early
stages of their tenure.