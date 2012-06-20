* Fed extends Twist stimulus to tune of $267 billion
* Central bank says stands ready to do more
* Fed cuts growth forecast; unemployment forecast dimmer
By Mark Felsenthal and Pedro da Costa
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday delivered another round of monetary stimulus and said
it was ready to do even more to help a U.S. economic recovery
that looks increasingly fragile.
"We are prepared to do what is necessary. We are prepared to
provide support for the economy," Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said
at a news conference after a two-day policy meeting.
The central bank expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267
billion, meaning it will sell short-term securities and buy
long-term ones in an effort to keep borrowing costs down. The
program, which was due to expire this month, will now run
through the end of the year.
It also slashed its estimates for U.S. economic growth this
year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent, down from an
April projection of 2.4 percent to 2.9 percent. It cut forecasts
for 2013 and 2014, as well.
In addition, Fed officials said they expect the job market
to make slower progress than they did just a couple months ago,
with the unemployment rate now seen hovering above 8 percent for
the remainder of this year. It stood at 8.2 percent in May.
The announcement of the extension of Twist met with a mixed
reaction in financial markets. Prices for U.S. stocks and
government bonds see-sawed. The dollar fell against the euro and
rose against the yen.
"This is a small step. This is probably the least of their
unconventional easing tools that they could have used," said
Ethan Harris, North American economist for Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch in New York.
A number of economists said the Fed was likely to eventually
launch a third round of outright bond purchases, or quantitative
easing, which would expand the Fed's holdings of assets.
"If we don't see continued improvement in the labor market,
we will be prepared to take additional steps if appropriate,"
Bernanke said. "I think there should be some conviction that
they are needed, but if we do come to that conviction, then we
will take those additional steps."
DOWNBEAT ASSESSMENT
Hiring by U.S. employers has slowed sharply, factory output
has slipped and consumer confidence has eroded. Europe's
festering debt crisis and the prospect of planned U.S. tax hikes
and government spending cuts weigh on the outlook.
The economy grew at only a 1.9 percent annual rate in the
first quarter, and economists expect it to do little better in
the second quarter.
The Fed, which has held overnight interest rates near zero
since December 2008, reiterated its expectation that rates would
stay "exceptionally low" through at least last 2014.
Interest rate projections released by the central bank
showed that six of the its 19 policymakers do not expect rates
to rise until sometime in 2015. In April, only four did.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker, who
has dissented at every meeting this year, voted against the
decision to extend Twist.
The Fed said that for the duration of the Twist program, it
would stop reinvesting the proceeds from maturing Treasuries in
its portfolio, a step analysts said was meant to ensure the
central bank had ample securities to shuffle around.
After expanding its balance sheet by purchasing $2.3
trillion in government and mortgage-related bonds, the Fed
launched Twist last year with a pledge to swap $400 billion in
securities.
At his news conference, Bernanke pushed back against the
notion that the Fed's earlier bond-buying was not effective, and
that the central bank was running out of policy ammunition.
"They appear to be holding more firepower in reserve in case
things get worse," said Allen Sinai, chief executive officer at
Decision Economics in New York.
Even though Greek voters over the weekend supported
candidates who back taking painful steps to stay in the euro
currency union, Europe's debt crisis remains a threat to the
global economy and many central banks are eyeing economic
conditions warily.
Minutes from meetings of the Bank of Japan and Bank of
England released on Wednesday suggest officials are poised to
ease policy again. China cut benchmark rates on June 7, while
the European Central Bank could take action at its July 5
meeting.