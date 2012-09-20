* Kocherlakota wants 5.5 pct unemployment as policy trigger
* Says Fed should keep rate vow unless inflation
expectations rise
* Two other officials downplay inflation risk from QE3
By Ann Saphir
IRONWOOD, Mich., Sept 20 A Federal Reserve
policymaker who has long argued that pushing too hard to get
Americans back to work risks inflation pitched a bold proposal
on Thursday for keeping interest rates low until unemployment
falls sharply -- an about-face that shows how concerned the Fed
is about the sluggish U.S. economy.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, one of 19
U.S. monetary policymakers and a known hawk, suggested the Fed
should keep rates low until the jobless rate drops to 5.5
percent. Though that would likely take four or more years, given
the nation's current 8.1 percent jobless rate, he said the U.S.
central bank should keep its vow as long as inflation
expectations stay under control.
In separate speeches around the country, two other top Fed
officials also downplayed the risk that the central bank's new
and potentially massive asset-purchase plan would spark a run up
in prices in the months or years to come.
Last week, the Fed said it expected to keep its key federal
funds rate near zero at least through mid-2015, and that it will
retain such policy accommodation for "a considerable time after
the economic recovery strengthens."
Moving aggressively to boost the slow U.S. recovery and
troubled labor market, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and the
policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also unveiled
a plan to buy $40 billion in longer-term securities per month
until the labor market improves substantially.
"This specificity - about an event that may not take place
for four or more years - will provide needed current stimulus to
the economy," Kocherlakota said in a speech in Ironwood, Mich.
Given the behavior of inflation over the last 15 years,
unwanted inflation is unlikely to kick in until unemployment
falls near that level, Kocherlakota told a group at the
community college in this struggling former mining town.
"As long as the FOMC satisfies its price stability mandate,
it should keep the fed funds rate extraordinarily low until the
unemployment rate has fallen below 5.5 percent," he said. "The
FOMC can provide more current stimulus if people believe that
liftoff will be triggered by a lower unemployment rate."
The U.S. economy grew just 1.7 percent in the second
quarter, not enough to put a dent in the nation's jobless rate,
which has remained above 8 percent for three-and-a-half years.
DWINDLING CONVENTIONAL OPTIONS
Fed officials are toying with the idea of giving more
specific guidance on when it expects to tighten policy, for
example by tying rate rises to specific levels of unemployment
and inflation.
According to minutes of a meeting July 31-Aug. 1, the Fed
considered using economic yardsticks that would give financial
markets a clearer picture of what policies lie ahead. The
sharper focus on better ways to communicate reflects the central
bank's dwindling conventional options, such as interest rates,
which have been at rock bottom since late 2008.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who is one of the
central bank's most aggressive doves, has urged the Fed to
pledge low rates until the jobless rate reaches 7 percent,
unless inflation rises above 3 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters last week fingered 7 percent as
the median level at which the Fed would consider halting its
monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
The speech on Thursday was a change in tone for
Kocherlakota, who in April repeated his call for the Fed to
start reversing its ultra-loose policy stance some time in the
next six to nine months.
The "noted hawk now seems to be drinking the Bernanke
cool-aid," TD Securities economist Eric Green wrote in a note to
clients. Kocherlakota's speech "suggests greater unity in
preaching the low for longer theme that Bernanke has drilled
into the market."
But Kocherlakota told reporters his views had evolved. He
now sees more downward pressure on inflation than he had thought
at the beginning of the year, and said he also no longer thinks
that permanent factors play nearly as big a role in the elevated
unemployment rate as he had thought.
As long as the two-year forecast for annual inflation runs
between 1.75 percent and 2.25 percent, Kocherlakota said, and
long-term inflation expectations remain stable, the Fed should
be seen as meeting its price stability mandate.
In the last 15 years, he said, the medium-term outlook for
inflation has never breached 2.25 percent, so it is unlikely
that it would do so until the jobless rate falls "considerably"
below its current 8.1 percent level.
RISKS AND CREDIBILITY
The Fed's consensus prediction for 2015 - the farthest the
forecasts go out - is for a 6 percent to 6.8 percent jobless
rate, well above Kocherlakota's 5.5 percent threshold.
Green, of TD Securities, said Kocherlakota's plan risks
exploding the Fed's hard won credibility on stable inflation.
Also on Thursday, both Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
and Eric Rosengren of the Boston Fed argued the inflation risks
from the central bank's third round of quantitative easing, or
QE3, are manageable and offset by the potential benefits.
"I simply came to the conclusion on a net basis that (it)
would help the economy," Lockhart told reporters in Kansas City.
"The potential risks associated with that were not severe and
were, and will be in the future, manageable."
Lockhart - who unlike Kocherlakota and Rosengren has a vote
on Fed policy this year - said the risk of a serious bout of
inflation was "remote," despite critics' concerns that the dose
of new liquidity into the economy could stoke higher prices.
In the 12 months through August, overall U.S. consumer
prices increased 1.7 percent, staying below the Fed's 2 percent
inflation target.
In Quincy, Mass., Rosengren argued that the risks of QE3 are
considerably smaller and more manageable than doing nothing. The
Fed is taking "appropriate and forceful action to help the U.S.
avoid a prolonged economic stagnation," he said.