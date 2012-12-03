* Rosengren: strong case for ongoing $85 bln monthly bond
buys
* Bullard: Twist less powerful, outright buys should be
smaller
* Dudley exploring why lower MBS yields not trickling down
By Jonathan Spicer and Alister Bull
NEW YORK/LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec 3 U.S. central
bankers appear satisfied with the impact of their latest
monetary stimulus, though there is some disagreement over how
forcefully to continue purchasing bonds, remarks by two top
policymakers on Monday showed.
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, one of
the most vocal proponents of Fed asset purchases, said there was
a "strong case" for the Fed to stay the course on accommodative
policies next year and continue buying a total of $85 billion in
bonds each month.
In September, the Fed announced an open-ended bond buying
scheme that began with $40 billion per month in mortgage-backed
securities.
That new effort to boost the economy comes on top of a
separate program in which the Fed was buying $45 billion of
longer-term Treasury securities per month with proceeds from
sales of a like amount of shorter-term debt.
The latter plan, known as Operation Twist, is set to expire
at the end of this month, and most analysts expect the central
bank to substitute an equal amount of long-term Treasury buying.
However, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed,
argued the central bank should not replace its expiring
'Operation Twist' program on a dollar-for-dollar basis. He said
purchases that expand the Fed's $2.8 trillion balance sheet
would have a bigger effect than Twist, which does not add to the
balance sheet.
"If the goal is to keep policy on its present course, the
replacement rate should be less than one-for-one," Bullard told
the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, suggesting $25 billion as
an adequate monthly amount.
THRESHOLDS
Whether to expand the Fed's balance sheet further will be a
key topic of debate at Fed policymakers' next meeting on Dec.
11-12. Also under consideration: tweaking Fed communications by
adopting numerical thresholds for inflation and joblessness to
signal when rates might rise.
Bullard on Monday said he supported the adoption of such
thresholds as long as the Fed can address his concerns,
especially his worry that the Fed is seen as trying to target
unemployment. That approach was badly discredited in the 1970s,
he said, when rates were kept low to boost jobs and inflation
skyrocketed.
Bullard had previously sounded more skeptical on thresholds,
saying they could rob the central bank of flexibility.
But the idea has recently gained traction, with Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen voicing strong support for the idea, first
advocated by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans a year ago.
Evans wants the Fed to keep rates low until unemployment
drops to at least 6.5 percent, as long as inflation does not
threaten to rise above 2.5 percent. Minneapolis Fed President
Narayana Kocherlakota and Boston Fed's Rosengren have also
pitched specific proposals.
GROWTH
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.7 percent annual rate in the
third quarter but is expected to have slowed in the final months
of the year. Unemployment remains elevated at 7.9 percent.
Bullard said he expects the expansion to pick up steam in
2013, allowing gross domestic product to rise about 3.5 percent.
But he added that estimate was predicated on a successful
resolution of a year-end budget crunch, still a big "if".
William Dudley, head of the New York Fed, argued the Fed's
mortgage-backed securities purchases have provided much-needed
support to the economy, even if their benefits in easing
financial conditions have not been fully passed through from
financial institutions down to customers.
"Our policy has been and continues to be effective - though
it is certainly not all-powerful in current circumstances," he
said at a conference on mortgage finance at the New York Fed, at
which his Boston Fed counterpart Rosengren was the keynote
speaker.
The conference was aimed at exploring some of the blockages
in the transmission of Fed policy to American consumers, Dudley
said.
"We are focusing on ... the significant widening of the
spread between yields on mortgage-backed securities and primary
mortgage rates," he said.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-2009, the Fed had already slashed official rates to zero
and bought some $2.3 trillion in government and mortgage-backed
bonds prior to the launch of its latest stimulus.