* Fed set to keep buying $85 billion per month in assets
* Balance sheet expansion seen replacing "Operation Twist"
* Labor market improvement short of Fed's goals
* Fiscal cliff prospects may inform decision
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
expected to announce a fresh round of bond buying on Wednesday
as part of its efforts to support a fragile economic recovery
threatened by political wrangling over the government's budget.
The central bank looks certain both to extend its purchases
of mortgage-backed debt and replace another expiring stimulus
program with a new bout of money creation.
Policymakers are also likely to repeat a pledge to keep
buying bonds until the labor market outlook improves
substantially. A drop in the jobless rate to 7.7 percent in
November from 7.9 percent in October was driven by workers
exiting the labor force, a fact certain to disappoint the Fed.
"The economic environment seems ripe for those at the Fed
who support continued accommodation," said Victor Li, professor
at the Villanova School of Business and a former St. Louis Fed
economist.
As its last program of Treasury purchases, known as
Operation Twist, draws to a close, officials look set to replace
it with a fresh $45 billion per month in buying. Unlike those in
Twist, which were funded by sales and redemptions of short-term
debt, the new Treasury purchases will further expand the Fed's
$2.8 trillion balance sheet.
Economists also expect the central bank to continue buying
$40 billion per month in mortgage-backed securities as announced
in September, keeping the monthly pace of total asset purchases
at $85 billion -- a figure the Fed highlighted in its last
policy statement.
"We want to see continued improvement in labor markets in
the near term, and monetary policy should encourage faster
economic growth to achieve that objective," Eric Rosengren, the
dovish president of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank, said last
week.
The central bank will announce its decision around 12:30
p.m. (1730 GMT), and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will discuss it
at a news conference at 2:15 p.m. (1915 GMT).
SWEATING A WEAK RECOVERY
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in
December 2008 and has bought about $2.4 trillion in securities
in a further effort to push borrowing costs lower and spur a
stronger recovery.
Despite the unconventional and aggressive efforts, U.S.
economic growth remains tepid. GDP grew at a 2.7 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, but it now appears to be slowing
sharply.
Businesses have hunkered down, fearful of a tightening of
fiscal policy as politicians in Washington wrangle over ways to
avoid a $600 billion mix of spending reductions and expiring tax
cuts set to take hold at the start of 2013.
Bernanke has warned that running over this "fiscal cliff"
would lead the economy into a new recession.
In addition to their bond-buying plans, Fed officials appear
likely to reiterate their expectation that overnight rates will
stay near rock-bottom lows until at least mid-2015.
The Fed is working on an alternative framework to this
calendar guidance that would instead use particular economic
indicators as guideposts for policy. However, they do not appear
ready to seal a deal.
Officials will also release a set of quarterly economic and
interest rate projections that could show yet another round of
downward revisions to future growth prospects.
Back in September, the Fed predicted the U.S. economy would
expand 2.5 percent to 3 percent in 2013, but even that modest
rate is looking potentially rosy.