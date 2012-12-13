* Fed keeps to $85 bln pace of monthly bond purchases
* Fresh Treasury buying to expand balance sheet
* Fed adopts numerical thresholds in surprise move
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve,
announcing a new round of monetary stimulus, took the
unprecedented step on Wednesday of indicating interest rates
would remain near zero until unemployment falls to at least 6.5
percent.
It was the latest in a series of unorthodox measures taken
by central banks around the world to battle erratic, sub-par
recoveries from the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009.
The Fed expects to hold rates steady until its new threshold
on unemployment was reached as long as inflation does not
threaten to break above 2.5 percent and inflation expectations
are contained. It also replaced an expiring stimulus program
with a fresh round of Treasury debt purchases.
The central bank previously said it expected to hold rates
near zero through at least mid-2015, but policymakers were
uncomfortable making a pledge based on the calendar rather than
the economic goals they hope to achieve.
"By tying future monetary policy more explicitly to economic
conditions, this formulation of our policy guidance should ...
make monetary policy more transparent and predictable to the
public," Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a news conference.
Importantly, in the eyes of Fed officials, the new framework
should help financial markets assess incoming data in a way that
helps them better guess were monetary policy is heading.
Right now, the Fed is engaged in an open-ended program of
asset purchases, which it bolstered on Wednesday.
Officials committed to buy $45 billion in longer-term
Treasuries each month on top of the $40 billion per month in
mortgage-backed bonds they started purchasing in September. They
repeated a pledge to keep pumping money into the economy until
the outlook for the labor market improves "substantially."
"The committee remains concerned that, without sufficient
policy accommodation, economic growth might not be strong enough
to generate sustained improvement in labor market conditions,"
the Fed's policy-setting panel said after a two-day meeting.
BALANCE SHEET ACTION
The Fed will fund the new Treasury purchases with an
expansion of its $2.8 trillion balance sheet. Under the expiring
"Operation Twist" program, the Fed bought an identical amount,
but paid for them with proceeds from sales and redemptions of
short-term debt.
Some policymakers view actions that expand the Fed's balance
sheet as economically more potent than actions that do not.
However, Bernanke said the dose of stimulus would remain about
the same, given that the central bank is still purchasing a
combined $85 billion per month in longer-term securities.
"They see an anemic economy, and they're doing all they can
to get any economic progress," said Alan Lancz, president of
Alan B. Lancz & Associates in Toledo, Ohio.
The Fed's decision initially gave a small lift to U.S. stock
prices, but the major indexes closed mostly unchanged, while
government bond prices fell. Oil prices rose and the dollar
weakened against the euro.
Fed policymakers voted 11-1 to back the new plan. Jeffrey
Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank,
dissented, as he has at every meeting this year, expressing
opposition both to the bond buying and the new economic
thresholds.
SWEATING A WEAK RECOVERY
The newly unveiled numerical policy guidelines offered the
most specific suggestion yet that the Fed is willing to tolerate
slightly higher inflation as it tries to juice up a moribund
economy and spur stronger job growth.
A drop in the unemployment rate to 7.7 percent in November
from 7.9 percent in October was driven by workers exiting the
labor force, and therefore did not come close to satisfying the
condition the Fed has set for trimming its stimulus.
In response to the financial crisis and recession, the Fed
slashed overnight rates to zero almost exactly four years ago
and bought some $2.4 trillion in mortgage and Treasury
securities to keep long-term rates down.
Despite its unconventional and aggressive efforts, U.S.
economic growth remains tepid. Gross domestic product grew at a
2.7 percent annual rate in the third quarter, but a Reuters poll
published on Wednesday showed economists expect it to expand at
just a 1.2 percent pace in the current quarter.
Businesses have hunkered down, fearful of a tightening of
fiscal policy as politicians in Washington wrangle over ways to
avoid a $600 billion mix of spending reductions and expiring tax
cuts set to take hold at the start of 2013.
Bernanke has warned that running over this "fiscal cliff"
would lead to a new recession. He told reporters the Fed could
ramp up its bond buying "a bit," but emphasized that monetary
policy has limits and could not fully offset the impact.
NEW TACK ON RATES
He said the central bank would look at a range of
indicators, not just the rates of unemployment and inflation, in
determining when to finally push overnight borrowing costs
higher, adding that the Fed was not on "auto pilot."
"Reaching the thresholds will not immediately trigger a
reduction in policy accommodation," Bernanke said. "No single
indicator provides a complete assessment of the state of the
labor market."
Bernanke said the new framework was consistent with the
earlier calendar guidance, because officials do not expect the
jobless rate to reach 6.5 percent until sometime in 2015.
Indeed, a fresh set of economic projections from the Fed put
the rate in a 6 percent to 6.6 percent range in the fourth
quarter of 2015. At the same time, the projections showed that
at no point over that forecast horizon does the central bank see
inflation topping its 2 percent target.
Officials held to their assessment that they could
eventually push the unemployment rate down to a 5.2 percent to 6
percent range without sparking inflation, although Bernanke
cautioned that policy would have to start tightening before it
fell so low. In its statement, the Fed said its long-term asset
purchase program would end well before any rate increase.
Fed policymakers see GDP expanding between 2.3 percent and
3.0 percent next year. That is down from the 2.5 percent to 3.0
percent they forecast in September, but is still a bit more
optimistic than most private forecasters. The Reuters poll of
economists found a median U.S. growth estimate of 2.1 percent
for next year.