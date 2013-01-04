* Bullard says Fed could halt asset purchases this year if
economy improves
* Plosser wants bond buying to end before unemployment drops
to 6.5 pct
* Lacker worried about central bank credibility
By Ann Saphir and Alister Bull
SAN DIEGO, Jan 4 The Federal Reserve could halt
its asset purchases this year if the economy improves and
unemployment drops, two top Fed officials said on Friday, a view
seconded by most economists at Wall Street's top financial
institutions.
Meanwhile, another top Fed official warned the U.S. central
bank's aggressive easing plan threatens the Fed's credibility.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voting member of
the Fed's monetary policy panel this year, said a drop in the
unemployment rate to 7.1 percent would probably constitute the
"substantial improvement" in the labor market that the central
bank seeks.
That's the bar for the Fed's policy-setting committee to
halt the current round of asset purchases that it began in
September.
"If the economy performs well in 2013, the Committee will be
in a position to think about going on pause" with the asset
buys, Bullard told CNBC TV on a sunny balcony outside of the
hotel where thousands of economists were gathered for an annual
conference here. "If it doesn't do very well then the balance
sheet policy will probably continue into 2014."
The Fed has also promised to keep interest rates at their
current near-zero level until unemployment drops to 6.5 percent,
as long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.5
percent.
U.S. unemployment stood at 7.8 percent last month. While
that is down from a year ago, monthly job gains are probably not
enough to ratchet down unemployment much more.
Philadelphia Fed Bank President Charles Plosser, who expects
unemployment to drop to between 6.8 percent and 7.0 percent by
end-2013, said on Friday at the same conference that he hoped
the Fed would stop buying bonds before the 6.5 percent
threshold, implying he anticipated the asset purchases would
halt this year. [ID: L1E9C4778]
Economists at nine of 16 primary dealers -- the large
financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed --
said they expect the current Fed program of buying $45 billion
per month of Treasuries to end in 2013. The Fed is also buying
$40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month.
Meanwhile, Fed policymakers are increasingly concerned about
the impact their monthly purchases of $85-billion in longer-term
bonds and mortgage securities are having on financial markets.
Minutes from their December policy meeting showed that
"several" top officials expected to slow or stop the so-called
quantitative easing program, dubbed QE3, "well before" the end
of the year - news that surprised some on Wall Street and
prompted a drop in stocks and bonds, and a rise in the dollar.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed bank, on
Friday held his ground opposing QE3, arguing that continued
monetary policy is not the appropriate way to tackle the
problem.
"It is unlikely that the Federal Reserve can push real
growth rates materially higher than they otherwise would be, on
a sustained basis," Lacker, who dissented on all Fed easing
moves last year, told a meeting of the Maryland Bankers
Association.
"I see an increased risk, given the course the committee has
set, that inflation pressures emerge and are not thwarted in a
timely way," he said.
EYEING 7.1 PERCENT UNEMPLOYMENT
While Lacker is an outspoken policy hawk, Bullard is more of
a centrist who is nonetheless toward the hawkish end of the
spectrum of Fed policymakers. The pair were the first top
central bank officials to speak publicly since the minutes were
unveiled on Thursday.
Bullard said he expects unemployment to "continue to tick
down through 2013," adding the Fed could ramp down the asset
purchases if the jobless rate drops to 7.1 percent.
"That would be probably substantial improvement and the
committee could think about removing accommodation on the
balance sheet side of the policy at that point," he said.
After the December meeting, the Fed said it would continue
buying bonds until the labor market outlook improves
"substantially," which Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has
characterized as a "sustained" decline in the unemployment rate.
With the Fed's key interest rate having remained near zero
since late 2008 to encourage economic recovery from the Great
Recession, the bond purchases are meant to lower longer-term
rates and to encourage investment and hiring in the broader
economy.
The U.S. economy expanded a respectable 3.1 percent in the
third quarter on an annualized basis, but growth is believed to
have slowed sharply to barely above 1.0 percent in the last
three months of the year.
Government data released Friday showed the U.S. jobless rate
held steady from November to December. Bullard called the
December jobs number - a boost of 155,000 in new non-farm jobs -
"reasonably good."
Plosser, one of the Fed's most hawkish members, said he
believes the United States economy likely suffered a lasting
decline in its trend potential growth rate as a result of the
severe 2007-2009 U.S. recession.
"Any of you who have looked at the data of the most recent
... recession, it certainly looks like we've had a permanent
shock," Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve Bank, told a panel at the annual meeting of the American
Economic Association. "The problem is we won't know the answer
to that for many years to come."
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, a proponent of aggressive Fed
easing, also spoke on Friday, but confined her comments to how
regulators are tackling risks to financial stability.